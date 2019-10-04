UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Community Development Marks World Teacher’s Day

Ministry of Community Development marks World Teacher’s Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Community Development has launched the 'Best Teacher Award' to recognise the efforts made by teachers working for People of Determination.

The award was announced by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, at a ceremony held by the ministry to mark the World Teacher’s Day - observed worldwide on 5th October each year- in the presence of senior teachers, specialists and administration staff working at centres for People of Determination, autism and early intervention under the Ministry of Community Development.

The award will be for the 2019/20 academic year to recognise 254 teachers working across eight centres that provide educational and rehabilitation services to enhance empowerment and inclusion of the People of Determination and encourage students for work and productivity.

At the ceremony, the minister also unveiled the launch of an annual assessment system to evaluate the performance of these centers.

The objective is to develop performance and encourage excellence to the higher good of the students.

"The teacher is the foundation of the society, the cornerstone of the nation and inspiration of the younger generations," the minister said.

Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare & Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination at the Ministry of Community Development, delivered a detailed presentation about the Best Teacher Award and the evaluation performance system at the Centers for the People with Determination. The presentation included a definition of the new system, objectives, goals, evaluation tools, evaluation mechanisms and plans according to international standards.

The centres will be assessed 70 percent by external evaluators and 30 percent by parents, across 21 themes and 96 criteria, according to the presentation.

