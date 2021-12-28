Ministry of Community Development organises 50th mass wedding in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Coinciding with the celebrations and initiatives of the Year of 50th, the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) organised a mass wedding ceremony for 50 couples sponsored by Al Masaood Group.

The mass wedding was held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Welfare Affairs at the MoCD, Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, the Chairman of the Al Masaood Group board of Directors, Ahmed Rahma Al Masaood, Vice Chairman of Al Masaood Group Board of Directors, Ahmed Salmeen, Chief Executive of Government Affairs of Al Masaood Group, as well as a number of officials and relatives of the grooms.

On this occasion, Nasser Ismail congratulated the young people participating in this mass wedding, wishing them happiness and success in forming new families, taking care of them, and protecting their families' structures, existence and stability.

He valued Al Masaood Group's initiative to organise this mass wedding, its keenness to strengthen community partnership, and its active role in promoting social development in the UAE and preserving the stability of the Emirati family by sponsoring this mass wedding.

He said that the Ministry of Community Development is keen to organise more mass weddings annually all over the Emirates to embody the values of solidarity and the principles established by the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which supports the vision of the leadership and the government to form a stable family.

On his part, Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood said, "We are looking forward to being part of the national efforts in support of mass weddings that conform with the directives of the wise leadership that provide young people with the means that guarantee the formation of stable families."

Meanwhile, Ahmed Salmeen added that the contribution to support mass weddings reflects the principles of cooperation and tolerance in the society, and enhances loyalty and belonging to the country.

The Ministry of Community Development urges the UAE community, including private sectors, institutions, and individuals, to support mass weddings that will enhance and achieve stability and happiness of the Emirati family.