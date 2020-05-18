UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Community Development Organises Remote Holy Quran Memorizing For People Of Determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

Ministry of Community Development organises remote Holy Quran memorizing for people of determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development organised a series of Ramadan events for the people of determination including a Holy Quran Remote Memorizing Programme through "microsoft Teams". The programme targets enrolled students in people of determination government centres and is implemented in coordination with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

On this occasion, Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare & Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination, said, "The Holy Quran Remote Memorizing Programme for students of determination is a rehabilitation social initiative coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, and comes as part of the ministry's continuous efforts to promote remote education during the current circumstances.

"

Mona Al Ghassani, Director of Religious Centers and Institutes Department at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, lauded the initiatives of the Ministry of Community Development to include the people of determination in the smart platform to learn the Holy Quran remotely and inform them of the greatness of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The awareness activities of the Ministry of Community Development during the Holy Month, focus on sustainable interaction with all the members of the community, especially those who continue their education and innovative rehabilitation remotely through smart programmes and applications, multiple e-channels, provide proactive services at various times, in order to achieve the goals of the Ministry "A stable family. A cohesive society."

