Ministry Of Community Development Promotes Family Wellbeing, Social Cohesion During Ramadan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Ministry of Community Development promotes family wellbeing, social cohesion during Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development has approved an eventful programme through various social media outlets during the holy month of Ramadan to support its efforts in promoting family wellbeing and social cohesion.

The programme includes educational and social media workshops dedicated to promote communication and interaction during the holy month. It is broadcast every day via the Instagram account of the Ministry of Community Development: @mocduae.

The "school of Life" initiative is back as part of the initiatives offered by the Ministry's National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing to ensure happiness and stability for all families and society members.

The Programme features various initiatives under the following themes: "Ramadan Is Different", "Minutes of Hope," "Youth and Ramadan," "Taaluf (Counselling) Live", and "Ramadan Lol", as well as the initiative of introducing various community members to a number of the projects launched by the Emirati Productive Families.

