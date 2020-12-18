Ministry of Community Development promotes its customers services through 'UAE PASS'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) As part of the development efforts to accomplish transactions efficiently and effectively, and to achieve easy and fast access to services with a proactive vision, the Ministry of Community Development promotes its efforts by striving electronic and smart services provided to different segments of society through the application of "UAE PASS", to reflect the directives and objectives of the UAE government aimed at achieving digital transformation and eliminating paper transactions.

Saeed Abdullah, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Community Development, said "The ministry is keen to keep pace with smart government directives towards the application of UAE PASS for customers through upgrading their accounts into UAE PASS to gain access to electronic services throughout the UAE, and benefit from the development services provided by the ministry to all targeted members of the community such as: family, future spouses, senior Emiratis, people of determination, productive families, those who are entitled to social security and even public non-benefit associations".

He added that the "UAE PASS" is a unified solution for digital national identity and digital signature in the UAE, it is the first digital national identity for all Emiratis, residents and visitors, allowing access to all services users at both local and Federal government authorities and other service providers, based on their easy solutions to access services via smartphones, the ability to sign documents digitally, and verify their authenticity without having to visit service centers.

The UAE PASS application was announced at GITEX Technology 2018, a joint venture between Smart Dubai, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADA). The customer can download the UAE PASS app then access all services provided by any federal or local government authorities via a single app, without the need for more than one username and password.

The UAE PASS will soon provide a digital signature service to complete legal transactions, or acquire ownership of assets. Through this application, the customer will soon be able to start a private business, buy a car, or rent a house in a few simple steps.

The UAE Pass app is available via iTunes and Google Play platforms, and the customer can subscribe in three steps including scanning the customer's UAE ID card, checking their mobile phone number and email address, and then selecting an ID password.