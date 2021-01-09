Ministry of Community Development secures social beneficiaries with ‘Hassantuk’ Smart Fire Alarm System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) today announced its continuous efforts to provide free installation of ‘Hassantuk’ smart fire alarm system service for eligible beneficiaries in line with government directives to ensure safety of lives and property by expanding the installation, operation and management of fire alarm systems to include the Ministry's beneficiaries.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior- General Directorate of Civil Defence and in partnership with Etisalat, have joined forces in September 2019 to sponsor the installation of Hassantuk smart fire system to villa owners who are registered under the social security scheme.

To date, Hassantuk has been installed in more than 9,500 villas, whereas the installation of appliances in residential villas for registered social security beneficiaries at the Ministry of Community Development will be completed within the next two years. This successful partnership has resulted in Hassantuk smart fire alarm system averting more than 70 fire outbreaks in beneficiaries’ villas across the UAE since 2019. ‘Hassantuk smart fire system (‘Protect You’ in Arabic) for Villas’ is a major initiative to provide end-to-end fire safety solutions to every villa in the UAE in support of UAE Vision 2021’s goal to make the UAE one of the safest countries in the world.

The UAE Cabinet, under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, recently approved a resolution making it mandatory for all residential homeowners to install fire detectors and other safety devices and subscribe to the civil defense e-system.

Additionally, the government will bear the costs of installing these devices in homes for people with limited income who are deemed eligible. The resolution is in line with the government efforts and the leadership's keenness to protect the lives and properties of the UAE citizens and residents, provide the highest amount of public safety, and protect society from fires hazards as well as the loss of life and property.

Nasser Ismail, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development said, "This initiative aims to protect the lives and property of UAE nationals who are MoCD beneficiaries, and follows the government’s directives to ensure the highest safety and security standards. The directives mandate all Federal ministries, authorities, and entities to cooperate strategically to achieve the mutual goal of protecting the lives and property. The initiative is also in line with UAE’s Vision 2021 to achieve wellbeing and proactively ensure the provision of essential social services in an innovative and sustainable way, and facilitate the ease of use of government services.

Ismail elaborated that the project team from MoCD, Civil Defence and Etisalat is closely monitoring the process of installing Hassantuk in a seamless manner, while adhering to the HSE standards of the UAE. MoCD beneficiaries’ villas will be secured by installing a smart fire alarm system, wireless detectors for heat, fire smoke, gas and carbon monoxide, as well as internal and external sound alarm devices and other necessary technical equipment that ensure connecting targeted villas to the Ministry of Interior’s smart system.

"

Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chief of Executive Committee of the Hassantuk project at the Ministry of Interior, said, "We at the General Directorate of Civil Defence are pleased to have partnered with Etisalat and the Ministry of Community Development to provide MoCD beneficiaries with free installation of Hassantuk smart fire alarm system in their villas to ensure immediate and rapid response and ensure their utmost safety from fire hazards. This initiative is designed to support the strategic vision of the Ministry of Interior aimed at raising the level of security and safety, in line with the UAE Vision 2021, to be one of the safest countries in the world."

Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Government Sales, Etisalat, said, "We are pleased to announce a major achievement following our successful partnership with MoCD and Civil Defence to provide thousands of beneficiaries with free Hassantuk service alarm system to enhance the safety of people and properties across the UAE.

"Together with the Ministry of Interior, Etisalat aims to provide the highest levels of protection standards by complying with international norms, guidelines and procedures in firefighting and rescue operations. We are committed to working efficiently towards enhancing the quality of life in the UAE community through smart and intelligent safety and security services with Etisalat’s innovation-driven approach to protect lives and properties."

Hassantuk optimises the UAE’s key response to fire and emergency alerts through a 24x7 connected fire alarm system by utilising advanced Artificial Intelligence smart technologies to monitor and report fire incidents.

Of more than 100 actual fire incidents recorded, one particular incident showed how Hassantuk helped prevent a fire outbreak that erupted inside an MoCD beneficiary villa in Hatta due to a gas leak in the kitchen, which could have caused extensive damage to the property and loss of lives. The system helped alert the villa owner of a fire risk at home when the Hassantuk team conducted a verification call.

Hassantuk system was designed to ensure the round-the-clock security and safety of individuals and property, including unmanned or vacant villas. In another incident in Fujairah, the Hassantuk team tried contacting the owner – who was travelling – to verify the alert received but his phone was switched off. Civil defence fire emergency was immediately dispatched to the villa, successfully contained the fire that broke out in the villa’s yard, and rescued the children and the relatives who were asleep at that time.

The MoCD encourages its beneficiaries to come forward and register to be part of this initiative. In a recent customer satisfaction survey conducted by an independent party, 96 percent of its beneficiaries currently subscribed to the Hassantuk service said they were "satisfied" with the service.

Villa owners who are registered with MoCD can apply for a free installation of the ‘Hassantuk’ service by submitting a copy of their title deed, Emirates ID and latest utility bill to the ministry’s office for verification and eligibility purposes. For further details, a Hassantuk team is available on 800-22220.