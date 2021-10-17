Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) is showcasing its technological achievements at the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week, held at Dubai World Trade Centre between 17th-21st October.

Held in cooperation with relevant authorities, MoCD's participation comes as part of its commitment toproviding more quality and proactive digital services to members of the society.

Moza Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development, said, "The vision of developing the ministry's services corresponds to the aspirations of the UAE leadership and government in accordance with the new methodology of government action plans allowing all members of the community to receive everything they need with the least effort as soon as possible."

During GITEX, the ministry will also present the "Digital Wellbeing Platform", part of its digital wellbeing programme, which aims to raise awareness about digital risks and challenges and promote safe and positive use of digital technologies and the internet. The platform includes several themes: electronic footprint, digital privacy, electronic gaming, electronic bullying and other hubs. Since its launch earlier this year, the platform has recorded over 383,000 visits.

The platform also comprises the children and adult’s cybersecurity test that measures their awareness of cybersecurity.

The test can be accessed through the online security platform on the ministry's website. After passing the test, the Ministry issues an e-certificate to the participant.

It also highlights the partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to streamline services provided to MoCD customers applying for the marriage grant, through providing a bank statement with minimal effort and in record time.

Moreover, the Ministry is showcasing a unified mobile application provided by the Ministry on iOS and Android platforms, designed to integrate the Ministry's services to customers and staff in one application.

MoCD will also present its protection package named Soan app, a smart application to enhance early detection of abuse cases through a series of questions, based on which a person is provided with a service to ensure their protection from further abuse.

Among its showcases is the integrated social platform, which supports the UAE's social welfare sector by providing real-time data to social services beneficiaries. The platform is the result of the efforts of over Federal and local entities and serves more than 150,000 customers nationwide.

The ministry's stand also comprises several other tech solutions it offers to UAE citizens and residents.