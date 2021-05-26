Ministry of Community Development signs two MoUs for children without family care, non-benefit public & NGO associations in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and services integration with Dar Zayed for Family Care (DZFC) concerning the current situation of the management and governance of children without family care, and the second with Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi concerning non-benefit public & NGO associations.

Buhumaid signed the first MoU with DCD Chairman Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, and Hamad Nukhairat Al Ameri, Director-General of DZFC.

She emphasised the importance of this partnership as it embodies integration with government authorities and departments to promote the vision of developing services for different categories of the community, accelerate the pace of work and social development in the UAE, in line with the objectives of the UAE's 2021 vision to achieve an inclusive community and family cohesion and adopt long-term strategic plans towards realising the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al Khaili said that these agreements are an extension of the joint cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD), and are among the priorities and plans of the DCD and the emirate's social sector to achieve the vision of providing the highest levels of quality of life and social welfare for community members.

This step contributes to moving forward by providing new and sustainable solutions that meet our basic aspirations of forming a cohesive family that constitutes the nucleus of a tolerant and nurturing society, creating an active and responsible society, and joining efforts to ensure best practices are applied, he added.

For his part, Al Ameri said that signing the MoU with the MoCD and the DCD is among the DZFC’s priorities and plans to support children without family care, and reflects the wise leadership's keenness to increase the activation and reinforcement of communication between institutions in the UAE to drive sustainable social development toward's supporting children without family care and enhancing alternative care and community integration.

He stressed that the MoU aims to develop, improve, and upgrade the level of services provided to children without family care, in line with best practices and the highest international standards.

The MoU focuses on studying the current situation of managing and governance of children without family care and foster families residing in Abu Dhabi, who are fostering children from other emirates, to support the stability of and governance of both foster children and the foster families in the emirate, submit proposals to enhance relevant frameworks, procedures and policies in Abu Dhabi.

It also provides for establishing a taskforce to examine the needs of foster children and families.

The services integration Memorandum of Understanding between the ministry and the DCD aims to support non-benefit public associations by activating their role in the society, developing their basic principles and joint action to achieve the desired goals, empowering strategic partnerships and cooperation that would serve the implementation of social initiatives.

The MoU stipulated establishing a joint committee to implement and achieve the objectives and goals of the services integration memorandum, which include articles to modify the status of non-benefit public associations and NGOs, declare and license them within the geographical scope of Abu Dhabi, establish the indicative statute of non-benefit public associations and NGOs, harmonise all e-services provided by both parties to non-benefit public associations and NGOs, among other provisions.