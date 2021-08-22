UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Community Development Standarises Distance Education At People Of Determination Centres

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of Determination centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Community Development has completed the evaluation process of the quality of distance education at the people of determination centres.

The measurement is based on the "quality scale of distance education", which was prepared by the Department of Welfare and Rehabilitation of People of Determination targeting the UAE government and private centres in the UAE.

"The results of the educational process for the 2020/2021 academic year are characterised by many achievements, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Community Development has benefited from the outcomes of the virtual education experience, as well as the challenges facing people of determination and their parents during the pandemic in developing the virtual education system for them," said Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development.

He also spoke about the development deliverables of the educational process at people of determination centres, which ensured the system's success, along with the launch of digital programmes, such as "Khetta" and "My family with me" smart applications. Additionally, he reviewed the technical support provided for parents, the staff guidelines and training programmes, such as specialised training workshops on virtual education for people of determination, the virtual meeting guide for these categories, and other mentoring initiatives that have contributed to the success of the distance education plan at the centres.

Furthermore, Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare and Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination, stated that the ministry has completed the standardisation of the distance education quality scale for people of determination in the rehabilitation centres, in accordance with UAE's local culture. The blueprint tool has been distributed to a pilot study that consisted of special education teachers in both the UAE government and private centres. The participants gave their input on the tool, which was modified and reformulated based on their feedback. At last, the scale compiled 38 items within six main areas: educational plans and their formulation context in accordance with the abilities of students, virtual configuration applied with students, virtual education environment and suitability for students, distance education methods used with people of determination, follow-up with the family at their home environment and natural surroundings, and evaluation and outputs achieved from virtual education and its relevance to educational plans developed for students.

Related Topics

Education UAE Guide Family From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

1 hour ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

2 hours ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.