Ministry of Community Development supports Ubuntu Challenge to disseminate humanitarian values

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) In celebration of the World Humanitarian Day on 19th August, 2020, the Ministry of Community Development has announced the launch of the "100 Good Deeds" campaign in support of the #UbuntuLoveChallenge, a global initiative spearheaded by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Vice President of the International Publishers Association, IPA, and Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, a philanthropist, thought leader, and founder of the Africa 2.0 Foundation, to spread good deeds and the desire for a better future through humanitarian, aesthetic and creative initiatives that participants offer to those around them and to those who deserve it in society.

Ubuntu, which translates to, "I am because we are" is an ancient African mantra that centres on the concept that we are universally connected; and because of this shared bond, we need to tap into our innate power, and act with humanity towards others who deserve it.

The campaign is spread over 100 days. The social challenge is open to all residents in the UAE and involves the undertaking of a good deed every day such as an act of kindness or compassion. These will be widely shared on social media platforms to help create a ripple effect at the local, regional, and global levels, and spur more acts of social good.

Announcing the launch, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said that the ministry’s support of the global initiative stems from the culture of humanitarian principles and values that the #UbuntuLoveChallenge embraces. "Since its debut in May 2020, the global movement had garnered the support and participation of high profile local and international personalities including actor Tyrese Gibson, singer Maxwell, American businessman Chris Gardner, Indian yogi and mystic Sadhguru, and many other artists, thought leaders and business owners," she added.

Hailing the efforts of Sheikha Bodour, the minister also expressed her gratitude in being nominated to participate in the #UbuntuLoveChallenge.

"We are all responsible," Buhumaid said as she called on all members of the community to participate in the challenge by undertaking small gestures of kindness every day. The campaign is also an excellent opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to participate in societal, humanitarian, and developmental efforts, she added.

The ministry, she pointed out, had gone to great lengths during the coronavirus outbreak to ensure the safety of and support needy families, senior citizens, people of determination, youth, and children, who had been impacted by the pandemic.

The "We Are Your Family" initiative launched by the ministry sought to monitor the psychological and social health of senior citizens and fulfil their needs, she said. In collaboration with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the ministry helped distribute "Ramadan Mir" to families in need around the country in May this year. Additionally, it also launched four interactive channels named "Taaluf" to provide free family counselling for all community members.

Buhumaid also drew attention to the "UAE Volunteers" national campaign launched in April 2020 under the directives of the UAE cabinet.

The nationwide campaign is overseen by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Volunteerism in Crises, and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and the Emirates Foundation. The campaign brought together more than 20,000 volunteers from the UAE and other nationalities to drive efforts in protecting at-risk groups in the fight against the coronavirus.