Ministry of Community Development to hold awareness workshop series on 'Emirati Happy Family'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Community Development, MoCD, in collaboration with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Foundations will organise a series of awareness and development workshops titled "For an Emirati happy family".

It is aimed at raising awareness among parents and children on the importance of family stability and cohesion, discovering skills and developing abilities among family members, embodying dialogue among generations to exchange knowledge, experience and expertise.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan will present a workshop on Monday, 16th November, 2020, about respecting others, which targets children and explains the value of respect for others.

Professor Mona Obaid Al Dhaheri will present a workshop tomorrow on the invention of cartoon characters. Dr. Suaad Mohammed Marzouki will present a workshop on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020, on Primary psychological first aid.

Dr. Wafa Salama will present the "Store of Secrets" workshop on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020, and Tuesday, 7th December, 2020, in addition to several educational and awareness workshops and lectures that will be announced later targeting children and their families as part of the family's happiness.

Additionally, Sheikha Dr.

Shamma bint Mohammed, said, "Non-Benefit Public Associations are our main partners in developing the society, achieve social balance and family security. Therefore, these workshops promote our effective partnership with the MoCD in supporting awareness programmes for all the segments of the society while highlighting the role of Emirati families in bringing up distinguished, creative, skilled and cultured, and capable Emiratis implementing the visions of the UAE leadership for the next 50 years."

Hessa Tahlak, Under-Secretary of Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development, stated that these workshops implement the objectives and themes of the family national policy and the national policy of senior Emiratis, launched by the ministry as one of its sustainable priorities, to create a stable and cohesive family.

Tahlak explained that the partnership with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Foundations to organise these workshops was mainly aimed at promoting awareness among adults and young people to build generations that are aware of themselves and able to embody the continuity of the generation’s communication for the future of the UAE, while also discovering skills and developing capabilities through a range of events and programmes.