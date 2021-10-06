UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Culture And Youth Delegation Visits Riyadh International Book Fair 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Ministry of Culture and Youth delegation visits Riyadh International Book Fair 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Culture and Youth visited the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021.

Held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the book fair takes place from October 1st to 10th at Riyadh Front. The Ministry’s delegation participated in the opening of the International Conference of Publishers and the dialogue session presented by Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

The delegation, headed by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and Ali Al Shaali, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary of the Heritage and Arts Sector at the Ministry, was received by Dr. Abdul Latif Al Wasl, General Manager of the Riyadh International Book Fair.

Dr Abdul Latif Al Wasl briefed the attendees about the qualitative initiatives in the publishing sector, the tireless efforts of Saudi Arabia in advancing the writing industry, and the role of the Riyadh International Book Fair in supporting the knowledge and cultural renaissance to promote books and expand their reach among the intellectual community.

The Ministry's delegation met with Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), Founder and President of the Emirates Publishers Association, and Bashar Shabaro, Secretary-General of the Arab Publishers Union to strengthen cooperation and improve the publishing sector.

The delegation discussed how to turn challenges into opportunities to further develop the publishing industry, especially under the circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation also visited the UAE platforms participating in the book fair, including the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, The Kalima Project, Manassah Platform by the Emirati Publishers Association (EPA). They visited the Saudi pavilions including the Audiovisual media Authority (AMA), the Riyadh Literary Club, the ‘Howie’ initiative and ‘Makaniz Almakhtotat’ initiative.

Commenting on the book fair, Al Nakhi, said, "Riyadh International Book Fair is a renowned cultural event that underlines the importance of books as key tools in spreading culture and knowledge and enriching the intellectual and cognitive thinking. This annual event aims to make reading as a way of life which instills intellectualism in society. Reading is the foundation of a society and has led to cultural renaissances witnessed by many countries and societies.

"The remarkable efforts of Saudi Arabia and the curators of this book fair translate the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to support the spread of knowledge. Such initiatives strengthen the book industry, an essential engine for the advancement of people and communities culturally, intellectually and creatively."

Related Topics

UAE Riyadh Abu Dhabi Saudi Kalima Reading Saudi Arabia Saud October Media Event From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

JAFZA registers nearly 40% growth in new customer ..

JAFZA registers nearly 40% growth in new customer registrations In H1 2021

2 minutes ago
 NATO to Expel 8 Russian Diplomats From Brussels - ..

NATO to Expel 8 Russian Diplomats From Brussels - Reports

1 minute ago
 Colombia Now Hosts Up to 20,000 Haitian Migrants, ..

Colombia Now Hosts Up to 20,000 Haitian Migrants, More Arriving Daily - UN Refug ..

1 minute ago
 AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emi ..

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emirati women

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programm ..

RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programmes

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience ..

Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience to explore Al Shindagha Museum ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.