Ministry of Culture and Youth delegation visits Riyadh International Book Fair 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Culture and Youth visited the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021.

Held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the book fair takes place from October 1st to 10th at Riyadh Front. The Ministry’s delegation participated in the opening of the International Conference of Publishers and the dialogue session presented by Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

The delegation, headed by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and Ali Al Shaali, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary of the Heritage and Arts Sector at the Ministry, was received by Dr. Abdul Latif Al Wasl, General Manager of the Riyadh International Book Fair.

Dr Abdul Latif Al Wasl briefed the attendees about the qualitative initiatives in the publishing sector, the tireless efforts of Saudi Arabia in advancing the writing industry, and the role of the Riyadh International Book Fair in supporting the knowledge and cultural renaissance to promote books and expand their reach among the intellectual community.

The Ministry's delegation met with Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), Founder and President of the Emirates Publishers Association, and Bashar Shabaro, Secretary-General of the Arab Publishers Union to strengthen cooperation and improve the publishing sector.

The delegation discussed how to turn challenges into opportunities to further develop the publishing industry, especially under the circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation also visited the UAE platforms participating in the book fair, including the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, The Kalima Project, Manassah Platform by the Emirati Publishers Association (EPA). They visited the Saudi pavilions including the Audiovisual media Authority (AMA), the Riyadh Literary Club, the ‘Howie’ initiative and ‘Makaniz Almakhtotat’ initiative.

Commenting on the book fair, Al Nakhi, said, "Riyadh International Book Fair is a renowned cultural event that underlines the importance of books as key tools in spreading culture and knowledge and enriching the intellectual and cognitive thinking. This annual event aims to make reading as a way of life which instills intellectualism in society. Reading is the foundation of a society and has led to cultural renaissances witnessed by many countries and societies.

"The remarkable efforts of Saudi Arabia and the curators of this book fair translate the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to support the spread of knowledge. Such initiatives strengthen the book industry, an essential engine for the advancement of people and communities culturally, intellectually and creatively."