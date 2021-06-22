Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate identity of Media Regulatory Office

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Culture and Youth has announced the launch of the corporate identity of the Media Regulatory Office, in line with the ministry's new mandate, under which the office will assume a number of competencies and tasks that were previously handled by the National Media Council.

The office compromises two main departments, which will now handle: 1. Preparing research and foresight studies and listing requirements and opinions related to media and publishing.

2. Studying, proposing and drafting legislations, regulations, standards and foundations necessary for organising and licensing media and media activities in the country, including electronic publishing, accrediting media professionals and foreign media correspondents, including in free zones.

3. Studying, proposing and drafting legislations, regulations, standards and foundations for following up on media content in the country, including in free zones.

4. Proposing media conduct and ethics, ensuring the right of the public to obtain information from its source, and combating false and misleading news and unprofessional media practices.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said, "In the coming period, we plan to develop the legislative and regulatory environment for the media sector in line with the strategic objectives and competencies of the Media Regulatory Office, and to help realise the aspirations of our wise leadership in light of the rapid developments that the world is witnessing. We will continue to help improve the Emirati media and develop its performance so they disseminate the message of the UAE, highlight its civilisational achievements and preserve its positive image as a model of coexistence and tolerance."

"The media is an important pillar of the UAE's ongoing comprehensive transformation. It is fundamental pillar of development," she added. "We have a great responsibility to enhance its capabilities so it is able to serve our cause, and highlight the civilised face of the country that embraces creativity and creators, and is an inspiring destination on the map of global culture. We will focus during the coming period on supporting the media sector and empowering young people to practice media work.

"

Al Kaabi pointed out that the UAE is blessed with a wise leadership that has been keen on developing various policies aimed at providing a positive legislative, regulatory and legal environment that stimulates the success of the national media sector.

"These policies have played a pivotal role in making the UAE a role model in the expansion of freedom of opinion and expression, besides promoting openness, tolerance and acceptance. It is these policies and positive traits that played a pivotal role in empowering the Emirati society and enhancing its position as one of the most developed societies in terms of media, especially with respect to the spread of satellite channels, radio stations, newspapers and magazines, and other media activities, in addition to the media free zones, which made the country a magnet that attracted major media institutions," she concluded.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Regulatory Office, said, "The Media Regulatory Office will work to support the efforts made to advance the media sector in the country, and open new horizons that provide broader opportunities for the entry of large numbers of innovative and modern media projects into the sector, through legislations, regulations, standards and foundations necessary for organising the sector. We will cooperate with all players in the sector to ensure the adoption and application of sectoral legislations, policies and strategies in media and publishing.

"These diverse steps will ensure the public's right to obtain information from its source, and to combat false and misleading news and unprofessional media practices."

"We seek to develop media services procedures for licensing and media content permissions in accordance with the latest standards, ensure the implementation of legislations, regulations, standards and foundations related to them. We will also implement media and advertising content systems to local and imported publications circulating within the country, in addition to overseeing the development and preparation of a comprehensive database of print and audio-visual publications," he added.