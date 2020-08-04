Ministry of Culture and Youth organises session on Emirati literature

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Culture and Youth announced the agenda of the third week of its summer camp at a discussion session chaired by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, entitled, "Emirati Literature: Our Memory in the Future."

The session was attended by many intellectuals, writers and poets, most notably Emirati writer Nasser Al Dhaheri, Sultan Al Amimi, Poet and Director of the academy of poetry, writer and novelist, Dr. Hamad Al Hammadi, and poet, Amal Al Sahlawi.

During the session, Al Kaabi stressed that Emirati literature is a key element of the country’s cultural project, has received unlimited support from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and is still being supported by the country’s wise leadership, through the empowerment of Emirati talents.

"Literature crosses borders and is not limited by time and place. Countries and communities become immortalised in history by their literature," Al Kaabi said.

"Since I published my first book, titled, ‘When Palm Trees are Buried," I felt that I have a significant responsibility to document the stories and values of communities," Al Dhaheri said.

He added that Emirati literature is mainly based on Arab identity, noting that the Emirati community hosts over 200 nationalities and has always been open, which is reflected in Emirati literature.

Al Dhaheri stressed that during the 1980s and 1990s, the production of literature was at its peak due to the abundance of quality writing, adding that writers were highly aware of cultural issues and social communication with others and had considerable knowledge.