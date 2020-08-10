UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Culture And Youth Organises Session On Content Creation

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:15 PM

Ministry of Culture and Youth organises session on content creation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The Ministry or Cultural and Youth announced the agenda of the fourth week of its summer camp, with a discussion session chaired by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, entitled, "Content Creation: The Message and Influence."

The session was held with the participation of Sheikh Dr. Majid Al Qasimi, Co-Founder and Director of Public Relations at Finyal Media, Rashid Al Awadh, Executive Director of the New Media academy, Abdullah Al Kaabi, Movie Director, and Mathayel Al Ali, Entrepreneur and Influencer.

"We are living in a rapidly changing environment and the availability of social media and digital platforms requires the creation of content that will influence the community, reflect our Emirati identity, contribute to knowledge development, and make positive changes to our lives," Al Kaabi said.

Content creation has changed considerably during the digital media era, and it is now highly important to learn the skills of this industry, she added while expressed her pride at Emirati content creators who make modern content that interacts with other languages and use simple Arabic to convey the UAE’s message to the world.

The agenda includes sessions and workshops on content creation in all media platforms. At the end of the week, the camp will showcase a Korean film, in cooperation with the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi.

