Ministry of Culture and Youth signs MoU with ADMAF to enhance cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Culture and Youth signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) to enhance cooperation in areas related to hosting cultural events and nurturing young talents in the Emirates.

The MoU was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Huda I. Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF, and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival.

"The Ministry of Culture and Youth seeks to strengthen its strategic partnerships to advance the UAE's cultural and creative landscape, and enable it to keep abreast with developments and contribute to support our national agendas and the UAE’s Centennial 2071. Today, culture has become a major driver of sustainable development, therefore, it is necessary to collaborate to consolidate cultural and creative values, and develop inspiring mechanisms and programmes that support and attract young talents and enable them to play an active role in the next stage," said Al Kaabi.

Al Kaabi confirmed that the UAE has all the capacities necessary to meet the sector's requirements, especially since its infrastructure and cultural diversity greatly contribute to the cultural and creative output, as well as opening new horizons for Emirati talents to excel and introduce our cultural and human heritage to the world.

Huda I. Alkhamis-Kanoo praised the ministry's pioneering role as an incubator for Emirati creativity, referencing the ministry’s exceptional achievement in culture and the arts and its role as a national platform to celebrate great innovation and invest in the youth.

"The strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Youth is a pivotal step in ADMAF’s work as a gateway to knowledge and creativity. We seek to enrich the cultural vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE through investing in the youth of the nation and contributing to the development of a sustainable cultural ecosystem in the UAE," Alkhamis-Kanoo said.

"Together, we reaffirm the UAE’s role as a leader in the sustainability of the culture and creative industries. We are looking forward to cultivating this partnership’s opportunities to expand and enrich culture and the arts in the nation," she added.

"Today, we deploy our 25 years of experience working in culture and the community, and forging international partnerships, to serve this MoU and make new strides in the UAE’s cultural landscape for the nation’s next 50 years."

Under the three-year agreement, the Ministry of Culture and Youth will open its cultural centers to host cultural events organised by ADMAF, including lectures, seminars, panel sessions and other initiatives in the fields of arts, culture and cultural diplomacy.

The MoU also provides for joint cooperation regarding the promotion of programmes, initiatives and events that they jointly organise or host, in addition to supporting and fostering talents and supporting creators across the UAE's cultural and creative landscapes.