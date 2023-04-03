ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, has highlighted the UAE's experience in empowering the youth while ensuring their active participation in arts and culture.

This came during Al Nakhi's participation in the Second Asia Youth Leaders Forum (AYLF) held in Guangzhou, China.

Speaking at the forum, the UAE official also shed light on strategies to promote cultural exchange and foster collaboration between the youth communities of Asian countries.

Organised by the China Public Diplomacy Association, China Foundation for Peace and Development, the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality and Asia Youth Leaders Association, the forum brought together dignitaries, youth leaders and diplomats from various Asian countries.

“In 2019, when President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the People’s Republic of China, he expressed the importance of empowering youth and investing in their abilities and future. This was followed by a series of youth circles and various events where the aspirations and ambitions of youth towards a better future were explored and discussed,” Al Nakhi added.

“We have been witnessing a growing interest in the youth exchange programmes between the two countries and enhanced cooperation between universities and educational organisations.

”

Al Nakhi also spoke extensively about the youth-focused strategies of the UAE and how the government contributes to building young Emiratis’ character and social values.

“Development of youth is a national priority for the UAE. We believe it is imperative to equip the youth with the right skill set and experience to steer the country to success. Youth has always been a key pillar of our growth agenda. By implementing government-backed policies and empowering young people, we ensure that they are an integral part of the nation-building process, a strategy that resonates with China as well,” he added.

The official said that the Ministry of Culture and Youth is spearheading efforts to place the youth at the heart of the country’s development strategy, to enhance their participation at the regional, national, and local levels adding further that the UAE youth will take centre stage at the upcoming COP28 in Dubai.

Concluding his speech, Al Nakhi said that he looked forward to greater engagement between the youth of both countries.