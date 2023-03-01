Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) – The Ministry of Culture and Youth has announced the activities for the National Reading Month 2023, which commences in March every year. This event is one of the most significant cultural events in the UAE and highlights the country's commitment to promoting science and knowledge by providing the necessary infrastructure for a knowledge-based society.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by several dignitaries, including Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth; Moza Ibrahim Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development; Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Archives and Library; Dr. Saeed Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mohammed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Student Wellbeing Sector at Emirates Schools Establishment, and Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

The event was also attended by Ali Obaid, Vice Chairman of the Culture and Science Symposium; Jamal Al Shehhi, board Member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum library Foundation; Shaikha Al Muhairi, Director of Public libraries - Abu Dhabi, Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi; Iman Bushleibi, Director of Public Libraries Department - Sharjah, Sharjah Book Authority; Dania Droubi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of education Initiatives at Emirates Literature Foundation; and Asma Al Mutawa, Founder and President of Al Multaqa Literary Salon.

According to Al Nakhi, "The Reading Month reflects the Ministry's commitment to realising the vision of the UAE and its leadership in promoting a culture of science and knowledge, fostering an environment and infrastructure that supports a knowledge-based society. This is a significant step that complements the various cultural projects and initiatives launched by the country. The month provides an ideal opportunity to promote the culture of reading and make it a daily habit, and to provide all segments of society with authentic knowledge through a comprehensive cultural programme that includes a diverse range of events and programmes."

He added, "This year, the Ministry has prepared an inclusive and diverse cultural programme that aligns with a sustainable vision. Various local cultural entities and institutions are working together to promote the culture of reading, which contributes to prioritizing initiatives aimed at enhancing knowledge, culture, and creativity across government and private agencies. The Ministry places great importance on reading as the only way to acquire knowledge."

The Ministry of Culture and Youth has planned various activities for the Reading Month 2023, including "Create Reading," affordable books, a discounted book fair, and the beginning of work to measure the UAE National Reading Index 2023. Additionally, there will be partner events and activities.