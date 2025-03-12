Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Month 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Culture announced that key entities across the UAE will organise a diverse range of cultural and knowledge programmes during the UAE Reading Month in March 2025. This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance reading habits and individuals' skills. The initiative reflects the UAE’s long-term vision and the wise leadership's commitment to fostering a culture rooted in science and knowledge, facilitating the necessary infrastructure and environment to create an advanced knowledge-based society.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Al Safa Art and Design library in Dubai, in the presence of Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Shatha Al Mulla, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of National Identity and Arts Sector in the Ministry of Culture, Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Chief Executive Officer of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, Dr. Amal Al Qahtani, Director of school Development and Support Department at the Ministry of education, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of Sharjah Book Authority, Asmaa Al Mutawat, Founder and President of Salon Al-Multaqa, and Shaikha Al-Mutairi, Secretary General of the Emirates Writers Union.

The programmes will feature diverse array of cultural and knowledge-based activities organised by various ministries, local entities, and public interest associations. Their Primary objective is to cultivate reading habits by emphasising the role of reading in driving sustainable development and enhancing cultural awareness.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said: “The UAE Reading Month initiative reflects the nation’s long-standing vision to create a highly educated, well-informed society and drive sustainable development. It also signifies the country’s commitment to enhancing cultural awareness among its people. The activities organised as part of Reading Month initiative highlight the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to position reading as a pivotal instrument for culture and knowledge development. It further aligns with the ambitious ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ plan, which aims to elevate the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and culture by leveraging reading as a key enabler of this vision.”

He further stated: “Reading Month is a significant intellectual and cultural milestone, and serves as a far-reaching strategic initiative aimed at raising awareness of the role of reading in personal growth and community development. Moreover, by promoting a culture of reading among diverse age groups, the nation is advancing its efforts to nurture a capable generation equipped to tackle future challenges, paving the way for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.”

Reading Month 2025 will feature a diverse range of activities and events hosted at the Ministry’s Cultural and Creative Centres across the Emirates. These events will include the launch of multiple initiatives by local cultural entities and institutions aimed at fostering a reading culture among all members of society.