Ministry of Culture holds forum to discuss future of Arabic language

The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development yesterday hosted an inaugural forum at Manara Al Saadiyat, which gathered academics, researchers, writers and students from across the UAE to discuss the Status Report and Future of the Arabic Language

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development yesterday hosted an inaugural forum at Manara Al Saadiyat, which gathered academics, researchers, writers and students from across the UAE to discuss the Status Report and Future of the Arabic Language.

The report, which was launched last year under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is an extensive study to approach the challenges of the Arabic language to help develop methods of use, education and empowerment as a means of communication and knowledge acquisition, in conjunction with the UN Arabic Language Day.

The forum discussed the current state of the Arabic language legislation and curriculum development, as well as the culture of reading, the role of the media in supporting the teaching of Arabic, Arabic in literature and scientific studies, and the intricacies of teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Heritage and Arts at the Ministry, said, "Preserving our language and its nuances is a key focus for us at the Ministry to ensure that future generations can inherit their national identity, learn about their ancestral importance and traditions, and continue to champion the language.

Forums like this provide an important platform to collaborate with experts and our esteemed partners to study the challenges faced by the Arabic language and lay the foundations that will ensure the success of the report’s study."

Mahmoud Al-Batal, Professor of Arabic in the Department of Arabic at the American University of Beirut and chief investigator for the report, is scheduled to tour several universities and teaching institutions across the UAE to survey their efforts in teaching Arabic and discuss methods of cooperation and improvement.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Media Company; Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award; Ali Obaid Al Hameli, Director of Dubai TV’s news Centre; Ibrahim Al Abed, Advisor to the National Media Council; Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini, CEO of Pyramedia; Jamal Al Shehhi, Founder and GM of Kuttab Publishing House; and Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National library Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, were among those present at the forum.