Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture organised a ceremony at the Louvre Abu Dhabi to honour the winners of the 18th edition of the international Al Burda Award 2024.

The event coincided with the 20th anniversary of the launch of this prestigious award, which celebrates exceptional creative works in traditional Islamic art.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Representative of the Arab Geopolitical Group in the Union’s Executive Committee; Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Centre for the Arabic Language; Huda Al Khamis Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation; Ahmed Al-Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE; His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chairman of the Environment and Climate Committee of the Aga Khan Development Network; and Gayane Umerova, Chairperson of the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation; in addition to a number of ambassadors, directors, and heads of local departments.

The ceremony commenced with an opening speech by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture. He stressed that Al Burda Award serves as a global platform inspired by the tolerant values of islam. The award celebrates the greatness of Islamic arts as a unifying language that connects peoples and fosters cultural dialogue among civilisations. This mission aligns with the UAE’s efforts to promote mutual understanding both within the region and across the world.

He welcomed the Kingdom of Morocco, which was selected as the Guest of Honour for this year’s edition, in recognition of its remarkable contributions to the world of Islamic arts. This selection reaffirms the Award’s commitment to celebrating artistic excellence and Islamic cultural heritage.

During the ceremony, the School of National Crafts and Arts in Tetouan received an appreciation award, in honour of its longstanding legacy in developing students’ artistic skills in several fields such as sculpture, ceramics, and design. The school’s efforts have played a pivotal role in preserving Morocco’s rich cultural heritage.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the UAE Ministry of Culture, represented by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and the Uzbek Art and Culture Development Foundation, represented by Aziz Bek Manobov, Vice Chairperson of the Foundation.

The agreement aims to strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries, with emphasis on reviving and honouring shared heritage in textile crafts, while encouraging contemporary innovations and interpretations in these authentic creative practices.

The theme of this edition of the Award “Light,” is inspired by Surat Al-Ma’idah, verse 15: “There has come to you from Allah a light and a clear Book.” This year’s edition saw the participation of more than 1,080 artists from more than 50 countries around the world.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi honoured the winners of the award, poet Yassin Hizqar won first place in the Modern Standard Arabic Poetry category, second place went to Najm Al Ali, third place went to Ahmed Mohsen Ahmed Muhammad Abdul Lahiy, and the fourth place went to Hussein Suleiman Abdullah, while Muhammad Abd Al Raouf Ali Al Tayeb came fifth. In the Nabati Poetry category, the poet Awad Al-Awad won first place, followed by Mohamed Hamdan Al Anazi in second place, Badriya Al Badri in third, Ali Mohamed Ibrahim Al Mujaini in fourth, and Badr Hamid Muhammad Al Bahlouli in fifth.

In the Traditional Arabic Calligraphy category, Maryam Norouzi Khalilani won first place followed by Ahmed Ali Namazi in second, Abdul Baqi bin Abu in third, Mohamed Al Hamawi in fourth, and Saim Gunai in fifth. As for the Contemporary Arabic Calligraphy category, Daoudi Abdel Qader came in first, Somaya Khorasani in second, Diaa Al Jazairi in third, Mohamed Saeed in fourth, and Reda Jumai in fifth.

In the Calligraphy - Traditional Ornament category, Afsaneh Mahdavi came in second place, followed by Mohsen Moradi in third, Mahbouba Ebrahimian in fourth, and Rayan Shida Goonen in fifth.

This year, the award introduced three new categories: Freestyle Poetry, Contemporary Ornamentation, and Typographic Design. In the freestyle poetry, Ahmed Al Hattab won first place, followed by Adel Zaytout in second place, and Amr Hussein in third. In the Contemporary Ornamentation category, Mahbooba Mahdavi came in first place, Fatima Anan Dudukkho in second, and Zeinab Shahi in third.

In the Typographic Design category, Yasmine Naeem secured first place, followed by Ali Orei in second place, and Doaa Mohammed AlRashidat Abzaid in third.

The event included a captivating musical performance titled “Path of Light,” which calls for drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Prophet Mohamed and embodying them in lives.

The attendees enjoyed an immersive spiritual journey presented through five main chapters. It began with “The Light of Revelation” marked by the Emirati Mawlid symbolizing the dawn of a new era with the Prophet’s arrival. This is followed by “The Light of Brotherhood,” in which the sounds of the Emirati Mawlid harmonised with the Moroccan Mawlid in a celebration of brotherhood and the strength of unity. This was followed by a chapter titled “Light of Mercy,” during which the Moroccan Mawlid band praised the mercy of the Prophet, followed by the chapter “Light of Knowledge,” which was performed by Hind Hamdan, who narrated the longing of the seeker for knowledge and certainty. After that, Pooja Gaitonde presented a chapter entitled “Light of Faith” with Qawwali melodies that touch the soul, concluding the show with a song entitled “Path of Light” performed by a local musical band.

The exhibition accompanying the Award, titled “When the Sun Rises on the Horizon,” was attended by His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan. The exhibition includes 60 unique works of art in the fields of calligraphy, ornamentation, poetry, and contemporary art. It offered visitors an immersive interactive experience that embodies the ability of Islamic art to blend classical methods of expression with the spirit of modern creativity in a unique harmony.