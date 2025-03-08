Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Culture has launched the ‘’National Policy for the Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage of the UAE'' during a ceremony held at the National Theater in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of a number of officials, experts, and those interested in cultural and heritage affairs in the UAE. This policy aims to establish a comprehensive national vision and directives focused on modern architectural heritage in the country, which is considered a key element of Emirati cultural heritage.

Architectural landmarks are of significant cultural importance as they form part of the national identity and the tangible cultural heritage of the UAE. They embody diverse cultural values, including historical, architectural, social, economic, and environmental values, which, in turn, contribute to strengthening and reinforcing national cohesion and societal solidarity.

The launch event included the first exceptional meeting with Federal and local stakeholders to review their efforts in modern architectural heritage, discuss ways to collaborate on implementing the policy, and set priorities for initiatives planned over the coming years.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, stated that this policy aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to preserve cultural and historical landmarks that reflect the deep-rooted national identity of the UAE. He emphasised that modern architecture is not merely buildings but an integral part of a place’s narrative and an individual's identity, reflecting the story of the UAE’s development and progress.

He stressed that protecting modern architectural heritage is a collective responsibility that requires coordinated efforts among various stakeholders to safeguard this vital legacy and ensure its continuity for future generations.

Shatha Al Mulla, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Heritage and Art Sector, Ministry of Culture, gave a detailed presentation on the objectives of the policy, emphasising that it aims to Protect and Preserve the modern architectural heritage; raising awareness and fostering national pride and identity; enhance alignment and collaboration among stakeholders; promoting education and research; enhance cultural tourism and supporting economic growth; strengthening the UAE’s global reputation and competitiveness as a leader in protecting modern architectural heritage; and promote and support innovation.

The ceremony witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, including the signing of the Charter for the Preservation of Modern Heritage between the relevant authorities in the country, which confirms their commitment to preserving architectural landmarks of cultural value.

The launch of this policy comes at a time when the UAE is witnessing rapid developments in various fields, as it reflects the efforts made in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah to protect modern architectural heritage, which is a model to be emulated at the national level. Through this policy, the UAE is strengthening its commitment to protecting its cultural identity and civilisational heritage, in line with its ambitious national vision and the “UAE Centennial 2071”, which aims to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global leader in preserving and enriching heritage for future generations.