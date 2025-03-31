Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) To mark the conclusion of Reading Month 2025, the Ministry of Culture (MOC) concluded the National Reading Month 2025 with the launch of the Reading Ambassadors Initiative, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and the Federal Youth Authority.

This initiative aims to cultivate a culture of reading by identifying influential figures as mentors and literacy advocates. Through their efforts, MOC seeks to empower communities, encouraging all segments of society to integrate reading into their daily lives.

The inaugural edition of the initiative features Reading Ambassadors carefully selected across four main categories: writers and pioneers, youth, volunteers, and children. These ambassadors will play a crucial role in fostering reading habits within the community by launching and implementing impactful initiatives across various channels.

Additionally, they will actively promote best practices and share success stories that inspire a culture of habitual reading. To further embed reading as a daily practice, the ambassadors will propose innovative projects and take an active role in their implementation at MOC-affiliated libraries and centres.

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood’s participation in this initiative follows its announcement of Emirati Children’s Day 2025 theme ‘The Right to Identity and National Culture’. The theme reflects the importance of instilling the principles of national identity among children and youth, enhancing their ability to engage with, contribute to, and express their cultural heritage, while bolstering their proficiency in the Arabic language, which is a cornerstone of their identity.

By advancing this theme, the Council also seeks to encourage Arabic reading, strengthening children’s connection to their native language while fostering local cultural and knowledge exchange across different groups of society. This effort also supports the preservation of the UAE’s key cultural artefacts like poetry, proverbs, wisdom, and traditional arts, aligning closely with the vision and goals of the Reading Ambassadors Initiative.

Commenting on the initiative, Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, reaffirmed the MOC’s unwavering commitment to promoting reading through the continuous development and implementation of creative, sustainable initiatives. These efforts align with the UAE’s vision of positioning reading as a catalyst for progress and sustainable development.

He emphasised that such initiatives reflect the wise leadership's steadfast belief that reading is the cornerstone of knowledge acquisition and scientific advancement, as well as a key driver of the nation’s competitiveness and productivity.

He added that MOC firmly believes that fostering a culture of reading is a shared responsibility, requiring active support and participation from all sectors of society.

Encouraging reading as a daily habit is not only an individual endeavour but also a collective duty of institutions and communities. Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to cultivate role models who lead by example, celebrate the ongoing efforts of influential figures dedicated to promoting reading, and showcase the ambassadors’ success stories and best practices in integrating reading everyday life.

The ministry, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the Federal Youth Authority, will provide full support to the Reading Ambassadors and highlight their efforts across various media channels.

In addition, the ministry will designate creative areas within its Cultural Centres and libraries, offering ambassadors a platform to present their projects and share their experiences in fostering a culture of reading. An annual forum will also be held at the end of each year to showcase the achievements of the Reading Ambassadors.

The inaugural edition of the initiative features distinguished figures in the Writers and Pioneers category, including Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, writer, poet, Executive Director of the Poetry and Heritage Department at the Abu Dhabi Authority for Culture and Heritage, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Writers Union, Asma Seddiq Al Mutawaa, Founder and Chair of Al Multaqa Literary Salon, Dr. Aisha Belkhair, Research Advisor at the National library and Archives, Fahad Al Memari, writer, researcher, and Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Library and Information Association, Maitha Al Khayat, an internationally acclaimed author, illustrator, and trainer in children’s and young adult literature, and Mohammed Al Hebsi, writer, novelist, Director of the Literature Department at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The volunteer category includes Hashem Al Wali, a trainer, writer, and social content creator, and Fatima Al Hammadi, a certified trainer and head of the volunteer team “Al Dhafra Testahel.”

In the youth category, the initiative includes Shareena Al Suwaidi, member of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council; Hazza Al Shehhi, member of Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council; Ahmed Matar, member of Dubai Youth Council; Yaqoub Al Baloushi, member of Sharjah Youth Council; Mohammed Ali Al Ali, member of Umm Al Qaiwain Youth Council; Nasser Khalid Al Harmoudi, member of Ajman Youth Council; and Mohammed Abdulla Al Abdouli, member of Fujairah Youth Council. Additionally, this category features Amna Al Mansouri, a school student and the champion of the UAE Arab Reading Challenge of 2023, and Ahmed Faisal Ali, the champion of the UAE Arab Reading Challenge of 2024.

The children’s category features several members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, including Shaikha Rowdah bint Nehayan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Diab bin Saif Al Nahyan, Shaikha Shamsa bint Faisal Almualla, Khaled bin Hussain Alhammadi, Salem bin Mohammed Binham Alameri, Nouf Yasser Mohammed, Matra Ibrahim, and Fatima Al Kaabi.

In her remarks, Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan expressed her delight in being part of the initiative and reflected on how her early love of reading was inspired by her late father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan. She highlighted the profound impact of critical and interactive reading on creativity and thought development, emphasising the importance of fostering reading as a natural and integral part of society.

She also praised the efforts of the Ministry of Culture in advancing the wise leadership’s vision by strengthening the cultural and intellectual foundations of future generations.

Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, a writer and poet, emphasised that reading is no longer merely a recreational activity or hobby but a key fundamental pillar in shaping knowledgeable individuals who appreciate the value of science and culture, particularly in an era of rapid change and expanding knowledge.