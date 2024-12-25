Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and as part of the activities accompanying the ceremony for honouring the winners of the 18th edition of Al Burda Award 2024, the Ministry of Culture organised an art exhibition titled “As the Sun Appears from Beyond" at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

This exhibition, running until January 19, 2025, showcases Islamic art's evolution over two decades. It features award-winning pieces from the Ministry of Culture's collection and highlights the UAE's leadership in fostering artistic innovation.

The exhibition focuses on the concept of “light,” which explains the title of the exhibition and links to the core theme of this year’s Al Burda Award. The theme draws inspiration from Surat Al-Ma’idah, verse 15: “There has come to you from Allah a light and a clear Book.”

The exhibition takes its visitors on a tour through more than 60 unique works of art in various artistic fields, including Arabic calligraphy, ornamentation, and poetry.

It offers Islamic art enthusiasts an immersive interactive experience that brings to life the ability of Islamic art to blend classical methods of expression with the spirit of modern creativity, creating a unique harmony.

The exhibition is the result of the first edition of Al Burda Grant programme and the "Capacity Building Programme," and the collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada, under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties. It showcases works that illustrate the evolution of Islamic arts across time and space, ranging from traditional pieces to contemporary interpretations.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, said, “The exhibition ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ is an exceptional opportunity to celebrate Islamic art and its development throughout the ages, and an affirmation of the UAE’s commitment and belief that art is a vital tool for promoting cultural dialogue between peoples, which is reflected in this exhibition.

“We are proud to be part of this distinguished artistic journey provided by this exhibition, which exemplifies how art influences the strengthening of communication between civilizations and constitutes an opportunity to contemplate the light that Islamic art reflects across various generations. Art is not just an expression of beauty; it is also a means of transmitting spiritual and faith values that lead humanity towards unity and brotherhood,” he added.

In this regard, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chairman of the Environment and Climate Committee of the Aga Khan Development Network, who attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition, said, “The ceremony and the related exhibition marking 20 years of Al Burda Award highlight the importance of pluralism and the great potential of art and culture to bring people together for peace and understanding. We deeply value our partnership with the UAE and the Ministry of Culture in particular.”

The exhibition was put together by Emirati curators Fatima Al Mahmoud, Sarah Bin Safwan, and Sheikha Al Zaabi, along with Dr.

Ulrike Al Khamis, CEO of the Aga Khan Museum, to offer an exceptional experience that encourages visitors to explore the historical development of Islamic art through the emotional power of poetry and the contemplation of Islamic arts conveyed through calligraphy, ornamentation and contemporary works.

The exhibition brings together the past and the present in an immersive journey into the beauty and depth of ancient Islamic art.

Al Burda Award represents a global platform that celebrates Islamic art, poetry, and culture. It was launched in 2004 by the Ministry of Culture to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Mohamed (PBUH). The exhibition is a tribute to innovators in the Islamic artistic domains who presented amazing works focusing on the concept of “light”, which represents the essence of the 18th edition and celebrates the 20th anniversary of this prestigious award. It also promotes a deeper understanding of art as a means of spiritual communication.

The exhibition's visitors begin their tour in the Archive Section, which documents the development of Al Burda Award over the past two decades. This section offers a visual historical perspective featuring photographs and videos that highlight key milestones of the Award since its launch, along with the artists who contributed to shaping its legacy. This section is considered a tribute to the artistic achievements and creations that enriched Islamic art.

Visitors then move to the Poetry Section, which showcases the winning works from the various editions of Al Burda Award, as poetry has been one of the main pillars of the award since its launch in 2004 and is considered one of the finest forms of Islamic artistic expression. This section presents a collection of poems in classical Arabic and Nabati poetry which reflects the local dialect. The selected poems address the theme of “light” and celebrate the Prophet Mohamed (PBUH) as a symbol of light and guidance.

The forum area on the lower floor of the exhibition is dedicated to exploring the aesthetics of the Hilya, which is a distinctive type of Arabic calligraphy and highlights the characteristics of the Prophet Mohamed (PBUH). This section also traces the development of this noble art form and its importance in contemporary Islamic art.

The exhibition also features a collection of distinctive works in the section “Holy Qur’an: Noor Ala Noor,” which focuses on Qur’anic chapters such as Surat Al Najm, Surat Al Rahman, and Surat Al Tawba, where calligraphic works interact with decorative arts.

Meanwhile, the “Hadith and Khutbat Hijat Al Wadaa (Farewell Sermon)” section displays artistic reflections on the key values of unity, mercy, and spiritual guidance called for by the Prophet, in addition to “Qasidat Al Burda and Nahj Al Burda” section celebrating classical Arabic poetry through displaying traditional calligraphy, geometric patterns, and works of modern art, along with a selection of works that reflect dedication, spiritual illumination, and connection to the legacy of the Prophet.