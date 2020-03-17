(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development announced on Tuesday that all its affiliated cultural centres will be shut down, and all cultural and theatre-based activities and events hosted in the country are to be postponed or put on hold beginning Wednesday, 18th March 2020, and until further notice.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the decision comes in line with the preventative and precautionary measures being undertaken by the UAE government to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as recommendations by the World Health Organisation, WHO, to mitigate the pandemic.

It added that the closure includes all Ministry affiliated centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Masafi, Dibba Al Fujairah and all public libraries associated to the Ministry.