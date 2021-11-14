UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Defence Concludes Deals Worth AED 5 Billion On The First Day Of Dubai Airshow

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

Ministry of Defence concludes deals worth AED 5 billion on the first day of Dubai Airshow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) On the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2021, the Ministry of Defence announced the conclusion of 5 deals worth AED 5,239,640,000 with local and international companies.

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Military Organising Committee of the Dubai Airshow 2021, announced during the press conference, which was held on the sidelines of the exhibition, that the first deal of the exhibition was contracted with Airbus Defence and Space S.A.U., a Spanish company, to purchase refueling aircraft for the Air Force and Air Defense Command, at a value of AED 2,468,189, 886.00.

Lt. Col. Pilot Sarah Hamad Al-Hajari, official spokesman for the Dubai Airshow 2021, said: "The second deal was signed with Progressive Technologies to purchase munitions supplements, including training, for the Air Force and Air Defense, which amounted to AED 2,672,257,000.00."

She pointed out that one of the deals of the first day was signed with the French company, Thales, to purchase communication systems for the Air Force and Air Defense, at a value of AED15,937,000, while another contract was concluded with the same company to purchase spare parts and maintenance at a value of AED16,709,754.00.

She explained that the fifth and final deal on the first day of the exhibition was concluded with the US company, Goodrich Corporation, to provide technical support services and technical assistance and to provide spare parts for aircraft systems at a value of 66,114,000.

00.

Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi said, "It is expected that this edition of Dubai Airshow will be more distinguished than the previous ones, given the number of countries and new exhibitors participating in the exhibition, where more than 1,200 exhibitors from 148 countries around the world are participating."

He pointed out that the Dubai International Airshow 2021 plays a pivotal role in achieving commonalities in the aviation, aerospace and defense sectors at the global level, as it is a platform that brings together leaders and experts from around the world for new partnerships, and paves the way for the sector's recovery and future growth.

He added that the convening of the 17th edition of the airshow is a clear evidence of the efficiency of the United Arab Emirates’ approach in responding to and overcoming the health crisis at this stage.

The protection of the health and safety of everyone topped the list of priorities in the government's response plan to the global health crisis.

Related Topics

World Dubai Company Same United Arab Emirates UAE Dirham From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services receives prestigious awar ..

Emirates Health Services receives prestigious award in digital healthcare field

29 minutes ago
 Joint Emirati-French military exercise concludes t ..

Joint Emirati-French military exercise concludes today

45 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 final: Kiwis set the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021 final: Kiwis set the target of 173 for Australia

53 minutes ago
 ADIPEC 2021 opens in-person tomorrow

ADIPEC 2021 opens in-person tomorrow

60 minutes ago
 EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to s ..

EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to service UAE Air Force and Air D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.