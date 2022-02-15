UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Defence Continues Preparations For Union Fortress 8 Military Parade

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) The Ministry of Defence is continuing its preparations for the launch of the Union Fortress 8 military parade, which will be held in March in South Expo near Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event is taking place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The parade is in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership and the key role of the UAE Armed Forces in protecting the country’s security, its citizens and residents.

The parade will highlight the advanced capacities of the UAE Armed Forces, and the field expertise and skills of its personnel, in addition to its modern equipment and technologies. It will support its stature as the shield of the nation, the march of the country’s sustainable development and its role in facing the challenges and threats affecting the region and the entire world.

The head of the parade’s organising committee noted that the event coincides with the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of the UAE by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who exerted significant efforts to develop the country’s valiant Armed Forces.

The parade will involve several activities, including a joint drill by the various Armed Forces services, he added.

South Expo, which is located in Expo 2020 Dubai and will host the parade, facilitates access for the public from all regions of the country.

The event, which is open to the public, aims to share the feelings of pride, unity and support of UAE Armed Forces personnel.

>