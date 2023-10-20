Open Menu

Ministry Of Defence Continues Preparations For "Union Fortress 9" Military Parade

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; military parade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Defence continues its preparations for the "Union Fortress 9" military parade, scheduled to take place on 5th November on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

"Union Fortress 9" will include a variety of events, including a joint military parade of various formations and units of the Armed Forces, which reflect their high readiness and complete and accurate coordination, in addition to the implementation of scenarios and field maneuvers that embody the advanced combat capabilities of the members of the Armed Forces in the military theatre of operations.

The aim of this show is to demonstrate the remarkable military power, as well as the ability to carry out missions with outstanding agility and high efficiency, and to perform a wide range of military operations to defend the homeland and protect its security, in close cooperation with other security services.

The Organising Committee of Union Fortress extended an invitation to the public to share with the members of the armed forces the feelings of pride, spirit of union, and glorification of their valiant army.

This year the event will witness the introduction of new scenarios that reflect the advanced capabilities of the Armed Forces using the latest technologies in the military theatre of operations, which will be used during the military parade, in addition to the inauguration of the family entertainment village, which will open its doors to the public on 27th October for 10 days on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

