Ministry Of Defence Delegation Participates In Adriatic Sea Defence And Aerospace In Croatia

SPLIT (Croatia) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) The delegation of the UAE Ministry of Defence participated in the Adriatic Sea Defence and Aerospace (ASDA 2021) in Split City, which concluded today.

During the tour, the delegation, led by Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, was briefed on several pavilions at the exhibition, where they were shown military and civil systems, in addition to the most important innovative solutions and future projects being implemented in the multiple defence, land, air, sea and space systems.

The delegation discussed with the exhibitors, ways to boost cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defence to build a partnership and integrate the two sides to achieve the strategic objectives related to strengthening and exploiting the capabilities associated with the military industries sector, and identifying joint projects in the military, security and aerospace industries.

The delegation also met with several senior military officials, including Croatian State Secretary for Defence, Zdravko Jakop. During the meeting, cooperation in several fields, the defence industry’s future in light of COVID-19 and the available opportunities during the recovery, were discussed.

