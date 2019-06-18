UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Defence Delegation Participates In Paris Air Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Paris Air Show

Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and his accompanying delegation yesterday attended the opening ceremony of the 53rd international Paris Air Show 2019, the world's largest event in aviation and space industries in the world

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and his accompanying delegation yesterday attended the opening ceremony of the 53rd international Paris Air Show 2019, the world's largest event in aviation and space industries in the world.

The show, which will conclude on 23rd June at the Exhibition Centre of Le Bourget in Paris, was officially opened by French President Emmanuel Macaron.

Al Dhaheri toured the exhibition, which included a number of pavilions and platforms of countries and international companies specialised in defence air industries, during which he learned about the latest developments of major companies specialising in equipment, devices, and aerospace industries.

He praised the wide international participation that characterised this year's exhibition.

Related Topics

World Paris June 2019 Event

Recent Stories

President Hassan Rouhani says world 'praises' Iran ..

6 minutes ago

Anger in India as lychee-linked brain fever kills ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition terming budget anti-people without read ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Each Register 9 Truce Breaches in S ..

6 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Early to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Adapta ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates expands services for busy Hajj season

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.