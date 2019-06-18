Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Paris Air Show

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and his accompanying delegation yesterday attended the opening ceremony of the 53rd international Paris Air Show 2019, the world's largest event in aviation and space industries in the world.

The show, which will conclude on 23rd June at the Exhibition Centre of Le Bourget in Paris, was officially opened by French President Emmanuel Macaron.

Al Dhaheri toured the exhibition, which included a number of pavilions and platforms of countries and international companies specialised in defence air industries, during which he learned about the latest developments of major companies specialising in equipment, devices, and aerospace industries.

He praised the wide international participation that characterised this year's exhibition.