Ministry Of Defence Delegation Visits Lockheed Martin Centre In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Martin Centre in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence, chaired by Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, visited Lockheed Martin's Centre for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS), in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

The delegation was received by Robert Harward, CEO of Lockheed Martin middle East, who highlighted the development and Emiratisation efforts of the company, as well as the professional capabilities of Emirati engineers.

Major General Al Jabri was briefed by Hala Al Zarakani, lead engineer at the company and the first Emirati engineer to work at Lockheed Martin CISS, about the progress of the company’s programmes aimed at supporting and developing promising Emirati talents.

Al Jabri stated that the country’s wise leadership prioritises the empowerment of national cadres, and provides them with the opportunities to continuously enhance their competitiveness in advanced technology fields, particularly those relevant to the defence sector.

The company is preparing the summer course for Emirati universities students, as the Lockheed Martin (CISS) programme continues to provide talented Emirati students with the opportunity to be trained on the requirements of the UAE defence industries, including in the fields of operations analysis and artificial intelligence.

Since 2017, Lockheed Martin (CISS) trained over 100 Emirati engineers, who developed their skills through participation in specialised training programmes in the military industry.

