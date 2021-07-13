Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Defence honoured a number of officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers, retired personnel and recruits of the National Service, both male and female, from different specialisations for winning the 4th edition of the UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award.

The ceremony was held today under the patronage of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and attended by Major General Abdul Rahman Al Marri, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence, and a number of senior ministry officials and armed forces officers.

Dr. Al Jaber said the UAE leadership has developed a forward-looking approach for excellence and innovation within the framework of a clear strategy for institutional work in preparation for the next 50 years, especially in the UAE Armed Forces.

''Our Armed Forces have presented an inspiring model in the applications of advanced technology in the field of defense and security to meet current and future needs and to contribute to the localization of military industries and their scientific applications based on innovative and creative solutions,'' he said.

He pointed out that the award signifies the country's goals towards promoting a culture of innovation and sustainable investment in human energies, which would enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE and transform the concept of innovation and excellence into a sustainable institutional culture in various areas of government work.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Dr. Mubarak Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries, Ministry of Defence, and Chairman of the Award’s Higher Committee, said the award fulfils the leadership's vision and strategy to build a deterrent force equipped with advanced military and defence systems and technologies so as to play its vital role efficiently and effectively.

Dr. Al Jaber and Major General Al Jabri honoured the winners.

Founded in 2018 under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the award aims to foster excellence and innovation among the UAE Armed Forces officers and personnel.