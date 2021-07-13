UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Defence Honours Winners Of 4th UAE Armed Forces Excellence And Innovation Award

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Defence honoured a number of officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers, retired personnel and recruits of the National Service, both male and female, from different specialisations for winning the 4th edition of the UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award.

The ceremony was held today under the patronage of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and attended by Major General Abdul Rahman Al Marri, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence, and a number of senior ministry officials and armed forces officers.

Dr. Al Jaber said the UAE leadership has developed a forward-looking approach for excellence and innovation within the framework of a clear strategy for institutional work in preparation for the next 50 years, especially in the UAE Armed Forces.

''Our Armed Forces have presented an inspiring model in the applications of advanced technology in the field of defense and security to meet current and future needs and to contribute to the localization of military industries and their scientific applications based on innovative and creative solutions,'' he said.

He pointed out that the award signifies the country's goals towards promoting a culture of innovation and sustainable investment in human energies, which would enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE and transform the concept of innovation and excellence into a sustainable institutional culture in various areas of government work.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Dr. Mubarak Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries, Ministry of Defence, and Chairman of the Award’s Higher Committee, said the award fulfils the leadership's vision and strategy to build a deterrent force equipped with advanced military and defence systems and technologies so as to play its vital role efficiently and effectively.

Dr. Al Jaber and Major General Al Jabri honoured the winners.

Founded in 2018 under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the award aims to foster excellence and innovation among the UAE Armed Forces officers and personnel.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Male 2018 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

US Provides Nearly $400Mln for Small Rural Hospita ..

6 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Invites New Israeli President to Visit U ..

8 seconds ago

Creators Union of Arab grants Sheikha Shamma bint ..

1 hour ago

Spain to Give Award to Health Workers Who Died of ..

10 seconds ago

Pakistan captain Azam stars with 158 against Engla ..

12 seconds ago

US sees biggest annual inflation jump since 2008

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.