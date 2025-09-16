Open Menu

Ministry Of Defence Launches 'Ready' Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Ministry of Defence launches 'Ready' programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Defence today launched the “Ready” programme, which aims to prepare and qualify an elite group of future leaders from among officers and civilians, equipping them with modern leadership and strategic skills that meet the requirements of the coming stage.

The launch took place under the patronage and in the presence of Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs. In attendance also were Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Force; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with a number of senior officers and officials in the ministry.

The programme reflects the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to enhancing leadership readiness through education and skills development, considering this a fundamental pillar for addressing future challenges.

The launch of the programme comes in line with the rapid transformations in the work environment and in an effort to strengthen the efficiency of the military institution.

The programme represents the result of intensive efforts made by the Executive Office at the Ministry of Defense to develop an integrated model for preparing a new generation of leaders endowed with innovative, unconventional capabilities and skills in strategic planning, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainable institutional excellence.

Related Topics

Education From

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

29 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

45 minutes ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

2 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East