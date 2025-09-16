Ministry Of Defence Launches 'Ready' Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Defence today launched the “Ready” programme, which aims to prepare and qualify an elite group of future leaders from among officers and civilians, equipping them with modern leadership and strategic skills that meet the requirements of the coming stage.
The launch took place under the patronage and in the presence of Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs. In attendance also were Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Force; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with a number of senior officers and officials in the ministry.
The programme reflects the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to enhancing leadership readiness through education and skills development, considering this a fundamental pillar for addressing future challenges.
The launch of the programme comes in line with the rapid transformations in the work environment and in an effort to strengthen the efficiency of the military institution.
The programme represents the result of intensive efforts made by the Executive Office at the Ministry of Defense to develop an integrated model for preparing a new generation of leaders endowed with innovative, unconventional capabilities and skills in strategic planning, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainable institutional excellence.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ministry of Defence launches 'Ready' programme1 minute ago
-
Ministry of Health marks World Patient Safety Day1 minute ago
-
Former Italian PM calls for pause to AI Act to gauge risks1 minute ago
-
Media workers in Europe operate in increasingly hostile environment: Report31 minutes ago
-
New Emirates Crew Training Centre powers next-gen aviation growth31 minutes ago
-
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah46 minutes ago
-
UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Russian scientists develops water purification technology using buckwheat husks2 hours ago
-
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance2 hours ago
-
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations2 hours ago
-
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaijan2 hours ago