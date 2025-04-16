Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology Conference 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Defence organised the 2nd Annual Communications and Information Technology Conference, one of its key strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing military capabilities and Defence readiness. The conference showcases the latest developments in Defence communications and technology and was held at the ERTH Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The opening ceremony was attended by Staff Major General Ishaq Saleh Mohammed Al Baloushi, ACOS Joint Capabilities, at the Ministry of Defence, alongside a number of high-ranking officials from both government and private sectors. The event welcomed an elite gathering of military leaders, experts, and specialists in communications and Defence technology.

The Conference commenced with a speech by Staff Brigadier General Ali Yousef bin Rougha Al Zaabi, Head of the Executive Department of Communications and Information Technology at the Ministry of Defence, in which he emphasized the significance of the 2nd Annual Communications and Information Technology Conference. He highlighted the initiative as a vital step in developing future Defence capabilities, strengthening the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces, and reinforcing the UAE’s global standing in Defence innovation and advanced technologies.

Al Zaabi reaffirmed that these efforts are aligned with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, aiming to position the nation as a leading contributor to the development of global military and technological systems.

“We gather today to explore key issues, exchange expertise, and learn from best practices, in the presence of distinguished senior military officials, experts, and professionals from the fields of Defence communications and technology,” Al Zaabi added. “With the participation of numerous representatives from government and private entities, this conference underscores our commitment to embracing advanced technical solutions and shaping the future of Defence communications.

”

Following the opening remarks, the conference hosted a series of panel discussions that explored the role of communications and information technologies in enhancing military effectiveness and operational readiness. Discussions focused on a wide range of topics including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, space communications, research and development, cyber threats, data protection, the evolution of quantum computing, and the development of future space systems such as small satellites and high-altitude platforms.

Speakers also discussed the impact of advanced radio technologies on military communication systems, as well as innovative approaches such as network micro-segmentation. The sessions further addressed AI-driven decision-making in military logistics, the integration of AI, quantum technologies, and big data in achieving information and cyber superiority, and the importance of advancing research and preparation for future communication needs in unmanned and autonomous Defence systems.

Concluding the event, Balushi praised the conference as a vital platform for exploring the future of military and Defence technology. He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to equipping its Armed Forces with the latest innovations and maintaining technological superiority in key areas such as satellite communications and cybersecurity.

The conference concluded with the participation of the Ministry of Defence’s strategic partners, representing a wide spectrum of national and international entities contributing to the UAE’s rapidly growing Defence and technology sectors.