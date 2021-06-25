Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) MINSK, 25th June 2021 (WAM) - A delegation from the Ministry of Defence, took part in the 10th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Machinery (MILEX 2021), which took place in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

The delegation, headed by Major General Abdul Rahman Sabt Mubarak Al Marri, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities at the Ministry, attended the exhibition's opening by Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus.

The delegation members toured the various national and company pavilions and stands, showcasing the latest technology in defence and security industry.

Major General Al Marri met at the exhibition's sidelines with Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus, and discussed with him ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in defence industries and other areas of common interest.

The delegation members met with a number of CEOs of Belarusian companies taking part in MILEX 2021.