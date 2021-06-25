UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Defence Participates In MILEX 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) MINSK, 25th June 2021 (WAM) - A delegation from the Ministry of Defence, took part in the 10th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Machinery (MILEX 2021), which took place in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

The delegation, headed by Major General Abdul Rahman Sabt Mubarak Al Marri, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Capabilities at the Ministry, attended the exhibition's opening by Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus.

The delegation members toured the various national and company pavilions and stands, showcasing the latest technology in defence and security industry.

Major General Al Marri met at the exhibition's sidelines with Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus, and discussed with him ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in defence industries and other areas of common interest.

The delegation members met with a number of CEOs of Belarusian companies taking part in MILEX 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Company Minsk Belarus June From Industry

Recent Stories

US Statements About New Sanctions Do Not Improve A ..

1 minute ago

At Least 3 People Killed in Knife Attack in Bavari ..

1 minute ago

Intl Day against drug abuse to be observed on Satu ..

1 minute ago

Police denies providing additional security streng ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding retrieve ill ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan not in danger of falling in FATF blacklis ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.