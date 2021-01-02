Ministry of Defence publication 'Al Jundi' launches new digital, printed edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) "Al Jundi", the monthly military magazine, published by UAE Ministry of Defence launched its new digital and printed edition on all its electronic and printed media platforms in both Arabic and English.

The journal said that the new identity came to keep pace with developments and to meet aspirations to provide qualitative content in form and content, and to present in a modern way everything new in the world of military media.

In its new January 2021 issue No. 564, the journal covered several vital issues and topics, as well as the most important events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

The editorial came under the title "UAE 2020 ... Achievements Despite Challenges", in which it emphasised that "Although the wheel of life has stopped in many countries of the world during the year 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic crisis, it has passed over the United Arab Emirates like the rest (of the years)." It has brought with its successes and accomplishments that are unmatched, thanks to the wisdom of our wise leadership that works day and night for the sake of the UAE's ascendancy to the highest ranks and levels.

The journal said that the UAE’s achievements are many, and its fruits are competing to demonstrate the manifestations of excellence, success and leadership in all fields, and at all levels. "We are in a country that its leadership does not believe in the impossible and tribulations and crises do not stop it from achieving the dream of the founding fathers," it stated.

The new issue of 'Al-Jundi' journal monitors the most prominent political, military and security events, news of new weapons and the scientific and technological developments that modern technologies and artificial intelligence have reached in the military field.

Al-Jundi devoted its main file to the January 2021 issue to talk about military satellites, as it devoted important areas of its pages to shed light on the most prominent military uses of satellites and to talk about the most important programmes, weapons and counter capabilities of those satellites.

In the issue "Interview", the Al Jundi met with the Regional Manager of the General Atomics company, where it discussed with him many issues of interest to those who are interested in military affairs and about the latest aircraft produced by the company, its capabilities and technologies.

In the "Studies and Analyses," section the journal prepared a study entitled: "The Impact of the Strategy of Preventing Access and Denial of Access on the Global Security," and also published a study entitled: "Passive radars ... will they change the rules of the game in air defence?" And a third study entitled: "Modernisation Programme for the B-52 Bomber Aircraft".

Under the title "Expo 2020 ... the future compass for the post-pandemic world", Al Jundi said in a detailed report that "Expo 2020 Dubai, with its new date from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, constitutes a beacon of hope and a stage for humanity to celebrate the victory over Covid-19", which has brought about radical changes to all aspects of life, some of which may continue in the long run.

The magazine devotes spaces of its pages to review the opinions and analyses of a group of Emirati and Arab writers to talk about various issues and matters of interest to readers.

'Al Jundi' journal was launched in October 1973, to cover news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates. The publication has focused, since its inception, by utilizing an elite of prominent writers and specialists in the defence and security field from around the world, to publish studies, researches, reports, and specialized military subjects dealing with researches and analysis of several vital issues and topics of interest to observers in the United Arab Emirates, the Arab region and the world.

To achieve its goals and meet the desires of readers and followers, "Al Jundi" allocates important spaces of its pages to publishing investigations and press interviews with high-ranking military and civilian figures with a reputation around the world.

To enrich the cultural and scientific scene, 'Al-Jundi' journal publishes, through its various chapters, reports, cultural, economic, medical and sports topics. It also publishes annually many supplements that highlight the most important events in the United Arab Emirates.

The magazine, in its print version, its website (Aljundi.ae) and its digital platforms (@aljundijournal), is keen to monitor and keep abreast of everything new in the world of military media.

Since its establishment, "Al Jundi Journal" has built strong relationships and strategic cooperation partnerships with a large number of local, regional and international defence manufacturers and producers, through its permanent annual participations in the most important local Arab, and international military exhibitions and conferences, as it provides comprehensive media coverage that keeps pace with events and meets the needs of Readers and followers with modern styles and designs through its print issues, daily newsletters, website, social media platforms and multimedia.