Ministry Of Defence Receives First Patch Of French 'Rafale' Fighter Jets

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Defence has received the first batch of 80 Rafale fighter jets, among the most advanced in the world, in a significant move to strengthen the country's armed forces.

In a statement issued today, the ministry said the move is part of a "historic deal" signed with France's Dassault Aviation, underscoring the deep strategic partnership between the UAE and France.

The acquisition of these jets is part of a broader plan to modernise the country's defence capabilities, including upgrading the Air Force fleet with cutting-edge military equipment to address evolving regional and global security challenges.

The jets were handed over during an official ceremony in Paris, in the presence of Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, a number of senior officials and officers from the Ministry of Defence, along with high-ranking French representatives.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that under the direct support and leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the armed forces have undergone a significant transformation, making them among the most capable and prepared military in the region and beyond.

"Our strategy focuses on acquiring the most advanced weaponry and systems that align with the evolving nature of modern warfare and technological advancements, enhancing the overall combat efficiency of our national defence system," he said.

Major General Rashed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force, emphasised that the Rafale has proven its effectiveness in multiple military operations worldwide. He noted that the UAE's acquisition of these jets supports the building of advanced and integrated armed forces and enhances the state’s plans to develop the capabilities of its air force and air defence systems.

He added that the agreement also includes a comprehensive training programme to qualify pilots and technicians, ensuring the highest readiness levels among national personnel.

The Rafale aircraft are characterised by technologies that enable the implementation of multiple missions such as reconnaissance and attacking land and sea targets with high accuracy, making them a qualitative addition to the UAE Air Force, said Al Shamsi.

The historic Rafale deal, valued at €16.6 billion, marks one of the most significant defence agreements in UAE-France relations and includes the production of 80 state-of-the-art fighter jets equipped with advanced defence technologies.

