Ministry of Defence, Red Cross to host workshop on military operations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Defence and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to prepare to host a joint workshop on military operations to be held in Abu Dhabi from 21st to 25th November 2021, with the participation of representatives of 24 countries and the ICRC.

The workshop will exchange ideas on joint military and humanitarian operations and the necessary measures for protecting civilians during military conflicts.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Salem Jumaa Al Kaabi, Head of the Executive Department of Military Judiciary, and Claire Dalton, Head of the ICRC’s Mission in the UAE, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

Brigadier Al Kaabi said the MoU aims to enlarge the scope of cooperation between the two sides and facilitate the exchange of expertise.

Dalton stressed the MoU’s signing is a vital step to supporting and reinforcing the relations between the ministry and the ICRC.