Ministry Of Defence Signs Military Cooperation Agreement With Slovakia At IDEX 2021

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:45 PM

Ministry of Defence signs military cooperation agreement with Slovakia at IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Major General Pilot Falah Mohammed Al Qahtani, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence for Policies and Strategic Affairs, signed, with Michal Kovac, Ambassador of Slovakia to the UAE, an agreement to strengthen the military cooperation between the UAE and Slovakia.

The signing of the agreement on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Jaroslav Nad’, Minister of Defence of Slovakia, and several officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.

During the signing, Al Qahtani stressed that IDEX is a key global forum that will help strengthen the cooperation between regional and international organisations specialising in defence industries, and is an opportunity to showcase the latest military products and technologies.

The cooperation between the two countries is solid and profound, Kovac said while lauding the organising of IDEX 2021.

More Stories From Middle East

