Ministry Of Defence Signs MoU In Defence Industries With Jordan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, and Brigadier Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat, Deputy-Chief of Staff of Planning, Organisation and Defence Resources of Jordan, remotely signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the area of military industries, to enhance the military cooperation between the UAE and Jordan.

Major General Al Jabri said that the signing of the MoU coincides with Jordan’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of its establishment.

During this period, Jordan has protected Arab national security, promoted moderation and stability in the region, and presented a model of wise governance and leadership that is regionally and globally respected and is appreciated and supported by brotherly countries.

The MoU will also strengthen the distinguished bilateral ties between the two countries, he further added, noting that their cooperation in defence industries is important and will lead to mutual benefits, enabling both countries to achieve their strategic goals.

