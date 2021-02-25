UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Defence Signs MoU With Tanzania On Sidelines Of IDEX 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Lt. General Yakubu Hassan Mohamed, Chief of Staff of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), covering the military cooperation between the UAE and Tanzania.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), Al Dhaheri welcomed Lt. General Mohamed and stressed that the MoU will help boost military cooperation between the two countries.

Lt. Gen Mohamed highlighted the importance of his country’s partnership with the UAE in all military areas while commending the hosting of IDEX 2021, despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

