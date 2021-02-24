UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council Sign MoU For Cooperation On R&D Activities

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign MoU for cooperation on R&D activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) have signed an MoU to establish and organise Research and Development (R&D) planning and execution for the defence and security sectors.

The MoU was signed by Major-General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industries, Ministry of Defence and Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council.

The parties have agreed to establish and organise R&D activities in various and targeted fields of defence, including dual-use applications. This is in order to ensure development of national defence capabilities that meet UAE Armed Forces operational requirements and evaluate them against the UAE’s defence and security goals and objectives.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said that with this MoU the Ministry of Defence formally recognises an already existing close relationship, as it chooses Tawazun Economic Council as the "Strategic Partner" for all R&D activities related to defence and security.

Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, said that the MoD has an established relationship with Tawazun, and this is a step forward in furthering cooperation and partnership between the two parties.

He added that under the MoU the Ministry will be responsible for all defence policy making in relation to R&D, while Tawazun has an enhanced mandate and responsibility to manage the defence R&D programmes in the UAE.

Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun, said, "The Ministry of Defence and Tawazun have been working together to clearly define the roles of entities for R&D and Intellectual Property (IP) Management. Consequently, we have been shaping and developing an R&D strategy for the defence and security sectors, focusing on targeted specific areas of the ecosystem."

"Based on our analysis of the existing ‘in country’ capabilities, the R&D portfolio will include a range of short and long-term projects from basic and applied research through to prototypes and product development to achieve our national objectives. The definition of the R&D projects will be aligned with the prioritised sectors in defence and security," he added.

The signing of the MoU represents the foundation step for the creation of a structure whereby the two parties will work together with other government companies and universities to energise and accelerate the pace of R&D, building an environment that supports innovation and scientific discoveries, and creates partnerships amongst the scientific research and academic institutions and private sectors.

Balancing between the use of national resources and international entities and ensuring alignment with R&D strategy and end user requirements, Tawazun will continue to work with its stakeholders to realise their R&D Projects efficiently and deliver end products that enhance the strategic capabilities of the UAE armed forces and security authorities.

Related Topics

UAE All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

29 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

30 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

54 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

60 minutes ago

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.