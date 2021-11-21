UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Defence To Host Workshop On Partnered Military Operations

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), will host on Monday a workshop focussing on Partnered Military Operations (PMO, with more than 30 senior military officers from 24 countries.

The workshop aims to serve as a platform of exchange between military practitioners, humanitarians and academic experts on measures to enhance protection of civilians and others not fighting and civilian property; in addition to restraining means and methods of fighting in military operations during armed conflicts.

The workshop will be held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi from 22-24 November.

Related Topics

Exchange Hotel Abu Dhabi November From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and Int ..

8 minutes ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Centre delivers 600 ..

Sheikh Khalifa Marine Research Centre delivers 600,000 Fish fingerlings to aquac ..

8 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunn ..

Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunnels of the UAE National Rail N ..

8 minutes ago
 Licence fee exemption for Emirati members of Dubai ..

Licence fee exemption for Emirati members of Dubai SME extended to seven years

1 hour ago
 Global finance leaders from 41 different countries ..

Global finance leaders from 41 different countries in Abu Dhabi for fifth editio ..

1 hour ago
 General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.