Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), will host on Monday a workshop focussing on Partnered Military Operations (PMO, with more than 30 senior military officers from 24 countries.

The workshop aims to serve as a platform of exchange between military practitioners, humanitarians and academic experts on measures to enhance protection of civilians and others not fighting and civilian property; in addition to restraining means and methods of fighting in military operations during armed conflicts.

The workshop will be held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi from 22-24 November.