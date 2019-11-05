Ministry of Defence to organise 'Leadership Conference: War in the 21st Century' on November 6-7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Defence will organise the 'Leadership Conference: War in the 21st Century' from 6th to 7th November in Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this year's event will be held under the theme, 'Winning the Digital Warfare'.