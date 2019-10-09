Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate in ‘Weapons and Security Exhibition’ in Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces, led by Major General Pilot Abdullah Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence for Supportive Services, participated in the "16th Weapons and Security Exhibition" in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Al Hashemi official and the delegation toured the exhibition and visited the pavilions of several Ukrainian, regional and international companies, to explore their latest weapons and defence products.

The UAE official then met with Sergey Krivonos, First Deputy Minister of National Security and Defence of Ukraine, to discuss the defence cooperation between the UAE and Ukraine and ways of developing them.