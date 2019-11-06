(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Under the patronage of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the fourth annual Leadership Conference: War in the 21st Century, began today, under the theme: "Winning the Digital Warfare".

The two-day conference is being held at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, stated that the UAE leads the middle East and is a top ten country in the field of digital information technology and the development and use of Artificial Intelligence, AI.

"Our leadership has harnessed the country’s potential to continuously develop and update these sectors, supported the transformation of smart city systems through the web, and invested heavily in developing AI and digital technologies," Al Bowardi said.

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution and its unprecedented technological developments are based on the advancement of digital and information sciences, which began over three decades ago. All key developments in the country are realised through various digital means and technologies that deal with the finer details of private human affairs, public affairs and government business, including education, scientific research, and financial, economic, commercial and industrial progress," Al Bowardi said.

"Every day, we read about news on the internet or the official websites of some countries, either to disrupt and paralyse basic services or to spy on us and steal or manipulate confidential data on the opinions and behaviours of citizens and their decisions, including influencing, for example, national elections," Al Bowardi added.

Al Bowardi stressed that the UAE is facing more and more electronic attacks every year, amounting to about 25 million attacks per month, noting that relevant authorities can monitor and deal with these attacks using modern technologies and through effective protection programmes Al Bowardi then pointed out that relevant national authorities have adopted a series of legal and institutional measures to ensure cybersecurity. In May, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, launched the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which aims to develop a smart cyber system based on innovation and creativity, as well as ingrain a digital culture among society and encourage cooperation among national institutions, including government authorities, the private sector, the armed forces and academia, he further added.

"In today's cyberworld, the threats of cyber intrusions is escalating and the dangers of digital warfare is deepening, so countries have to exploite all the expertise and minds to develop the means and methods to overcome cyber threats decisively," he noted.

The conference will focus on the risks posed by digital wars and their impact on national security. It also aims to address the most serious challenges facing countries related to digital wars.

In attendance were Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Saif Sultan Al Aryani, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Lt. General Eisa Saif bin Abalan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Matar Salim Ali Al Dhahiri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director-General of the National Media Council, NMC; Dr. Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency; senior officials, experts and academics.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama said technologies and tools of future wars are constantly developing, adding that even though their types and uses are varied, most of them depend entirely or partly on networks and computer systems.

"The world has become so associated with its digital twin that counties can be destabilized or their infrastructure sabotaged and frozen remotely using computer tools available to everyone," he said.

Offensive and defensive electronic security tools, continued Al Olama, are not the preserve of allies and friendly states. It is not difficult for extremist and terrorist groups to obtain them. Therefore, we need to prepare, build and increase the readiness of our defense systems against advanced digital attacks.

"The most important security fence for our country is its youth. We cannot rely solely on external products and expertise. Therefore, it is important to prepare, train and qualify a cadre of citizens capable of learning and programming the sciences and technologies of artificial intelligence and able to design digital defense tools domestically and exclusively.

"

On his part, Brigadier General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Jabri, Chairman of the Communications and Information Technology Commission of the GHQ of UAE Armed Forces said that the way we recognise and interact with technology has changed dramatically through the development of AI systems and the emergence of new concepts such as the Internet of Things and big data.

In his speech while addressing the conference, Al Jabri siad that innovation is the main driver of economic and social development and accounts for about one-tenth of the world's economic growth.

He added that Switzerland is the most innovative country in the world, followed by Sweden, the US, the Netherlands and the UK according to the Global Innovation Index in 2019. He noted that the UAE ranked first among the three innovative economies in North Africa and West Asia and it is expected about US$ two trillion will be spent on innovation globally this year.

He stressed that innovation is a key pillar in the UAE Vision 2021, which focuses on innovative Emiratis to build a competitive economy and make the UAE among the most innovative countries in the world.

Dr. Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency said that the UAE has become a regional centre for services, events and education in the field of space as it has a promising and sustainable sector, pointing out that the UAE has signed more than 25 agreements and a memorandum of understanding in the field of space.

The UAE aerospace sector is vital and is considered as a driver for sustainable economic and social development. It is a diverse, pioneering sector, growing rapidly and continuously.

Space activities and capabilities have a pivotal role in supporting the national security of States.

Khalifa Hassan Al Shamsi, Group Chief Corporate Strategy & Governance Officer, Etisalat Group, talked about the paradox of the digitisation era in an increasingly connected world.

"Digitalisation is a global reality that has disrupted the world, it affects all sectors and is behind the emergence of new forms of businesses, models and talent. It has unleashed massive potential, and comes with great benefits that are ready to be reaped by all sectors, and by the community as a whole."

He added that the digital, fully connected lifestyle is susceptible to risks that are generated by multiple vulnerabilities at all layers which should be addressed via a mix of technical and nontechnical measures, ultimately creating a holistically safe, ready and robust ecosystem that is shielding the community from cyber threats.

Professor Ernesto Damiani, Senior Director, Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Systems Institute, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Khalifa University, said the First Generation of Artificial Intelligence systems, coupled with systems for consultations between humans, has already demonstrated its potential in various field operations since the Second Gulf War. These systems have improved the speed with which operational decisions are taken and the quality of their results, but not their nature.

"In the Second Generation of Artificial Intelligence, systems, Artificial Intelligence is weaponized. This may involve a "generalised battlespace" composed of three areas: geospace, or the Earth, space - satellite and airborne detectors- and cyberspace, in which humans may not be involved in tactical decisions."

He was followed by Ian Tunnicliffe, Director, Influence Options, who stressed that digital wars are wars of Influence, in which actors can now reach out to any target group with specific messages optimised by artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

"In an information age conflict, information is the most powerful weapon, requiring mastery of all social and information technologies."

The participants agreed that cybersecurity is one of the most important pillars of national security and that the UAE, through the integration of its institutions and the development of its own capabilities, can face the challenges of digital warfare firmly and efficiently.

The UAE continues to build smart state based on digital technologies, artificial intelligence and adheres to its legitimate right to defend its security and national gains against various threats, including cyber and developing its human capacity to do so.

The Ministry of Defence continues to carry out all its national duties and work to raise public awareness of the dangers of digital warfare and to support international efforts to curb the international race towards the militarization of space.