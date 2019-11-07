UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Defence's ‘War In The 21st Century’ Conference Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Ministry of Defence's ‘War in the 21st Century’ conference concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The 4th annual Ministry of Defence Leadership Conference – "War in the 21st Century," held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, concluded today.

The two-day conference was held at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and the Armed Forces Officers’ Club in Abu Dhabi.

Major General Pilot Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Department of Policy and Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence, said that the conference will study digital war with distinguished experts, stating, "We are beginning to define what digital warfare is and what it means to the security of countries."

"Our mission today is to think more deeply about the different aspects of digital warfare and our analyses must remain at a strategic level. However, we must now improve our analyses through a technical expertise and policy perspective," he added.

In his opening speech on the conference’s second day, Al Neyadi stated that the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with its strategic partners, aims to discuss how to achieve proactive victory in digital warfare and find relevant solutions.

"The ministry’s strategic partnerships with universities, academies, agencies and individuals are unique sources of expertise that support our efforts to study of key topics at the workshops," he added.

Eight specialist workshops were held today at the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel on the outcomes and recommendations of the conference’s first day, with the participation of local and international experts and speakers.

During the workshops, several topics were discussed related to the theme of the conference, "Winning digital warfare," such as the role of intelligence in supporting decision-making in cyber warfare through Artificial Intelligence, AI. The workshops also discussed leadership in the digital age and the nation’s readiness to cope with digital threats.

The conference’s participants, who include senior leaders, experts, specialists and local, regional and international civil and military academics, reviewed the UAE's efforts to create a smart state based on digital technology and AI. They affirmed that the UAE upholds its legitimate right to defend its security and national gains against various threats, including cyber threats, and confirmed that the ministry is carrying out all its national duties.

At the end of the conference, the ministry honoured the strategic partners, experts and speakers for their role in presenting issues related to digital warfare, by explaining the latest related developments, studies, strategies and policies.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Technology UAE Hotel Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid All

Recent Stories

US Calls Iran's Ban of IAEA Inspector From Uranium ..

3 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister appreciates UNHCR's steps for up ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir enjoys support of ..

5 minutes ago

Eight police personnel get injured in a road misha ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns review petition regarding c ..

5 minutes ago

Ayaz Latif Palijo condemns manhandling of protesti ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.