ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The 4th annual Ministry of Defence Leadership Conference – "War in the 21st Century," held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, concluded today.

The two-day conference was held at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and the Armed Forces Officers’ Club in Abu Dhabi.

Major General Pilot Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Head of the Executive Department of Policy and Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence, said that the conference will study digital war with distinguished experts, stating, "We are beginning to define what digital warfare is and what it means to the security of countries."

"Our mission today is to think more deeply about the different aspects of digital warfare and our analyses must remain at a strategic level. However, we must now improve our analyses through a technical expertise and policy perspective," he added.

In his opening speech on the conference’s second day, Al Neyadi stated that the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with its strategic partners, aims to discuss how to achieve proactive victory in digital warfare and find relevant solutions.

"The ministry’s strategic partnerships with universities, academies, agencies and individuals are unique sources of expertise that support our efforts to study of key topics at the workshops," he added.

Eight specialist workshops were held today at the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel on the outcomes and recommendations of the conference’s first day, with the participation of local and international experts and speakers.

During the workshops, several topics were discussed related to the theme of the conference, "Winning digital warfare," such as the role of intelligence in supporting decision-making in cyber warfare through Artificial Intelligence, AI. The workshops also discussed leadership in the digital age and the nation’s readiness to cope with digital threats.

The conference’s participants, who include senior leaders, experts, specialists and local, regional and international civil and military academics, reviewed the UAE's efforts to create a smart state based on digital technology and AI. They affirmed that the UAE upholds its legitimate right to defend its security and national gains against various threats, including cyber threats, and confirmed that the ministry is carrying out all its national duties.

At the end of the conference, the ministry honoured the strategic partners, experts and speakers for their role in presenting issues related to digital warfare, by explaining the latest related developments, studies, strategies and policies.