Ministry of Defense launches Trade Control Office at Tawazun Industrial Park

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Defense today announced the launch of the Trade Control Office, supported by Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. Located at Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), the Office aims to streamline defense regulatory and licensing services for the industry.

The Office, created as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between Tawazun and MOD and considered the first fully integrated service center for MOD, is a branch of the Department of Licensing & Regulation at MOD. The facility will provide services for organisations operating in the manufacturing, import and export of defense and security services and equipment.

The launch comes as part of Tawazun’s commitment to enable the development of a robust and sustainable defense and security sector in the UAE, as well as support industry growth.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Excellency Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense and His Excellency Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of ADDED.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Trade Control Office will work closely with concerned parties to create a framework for the enactment of legislative processes, as well as consolidate efforts to ensure the regulation and protection of emerging military and security technologies, in compliance with international laws and conventions.

"Inaugurating the Trade Control Office at TIP is in line with our commitment to empowering national industries, which represents a significant milestone for the Ministry of Defense. By supporting the UAE’s advanced defense ecosystem and enhancing the quality and competitiveness of its products worldwide, we play a pivotal role in supporting the leadership’s vision for sustainable economic development and developing talent for industry progression," said Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the MOD.

"As a direct link between the Ministry and potential investors, the Trade Control Office will provide several services for companies operating in the defense and security sector, including coordination with other government departments in the Emirate. This includes issuing and renewing necessary licenses for weapons, ammunition, explosives and military equipment from the MOD for manufacturing facilities with military and dual-use equipment," he added.

Also commenting on the launch, Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun, said: "We welcome the opening of MOD’s Trade Control Office at TIP. As a result of our continuous cooperation with MOD, we are delivering on our joint commitment to driving industry and technology development, in addition to building human capabilities. Attracting investments, strengthening partnerships with international defense institutions, empowering local SME’s, and creating a robust and sustainable defense and security sector, are all core elements of the country’s diversification strategy."

Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer of Tawazun also stated, "The opening of the Trade Control Office at TIP will play a key role in the growth of the sector. By streamlining processes and facilitating procedures through a single window, we are able to better serve companies operating in the sector, contributing to the sustainable growth of a diversified economy.

"Tawazun’s core mandate is to enable the defense and security industry, and by introducing the right methods for industry development, and continuously working to provide a suitable legislative environment, we are creating a strong industry in the UAE. This will not only ensure that we are operating competitively with global standards but are also creating a knowledge-based national economy, with technology and innovation at its core that will ultimately attract foreign direct investments."

Engineer Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, CEO of TIP, also said: "The Trade Control Office adds significant value to our offering, giving defense companies based in Abu Dhabi the opportunity to benefit from the ease of the services and facilities available at TIP, thus enhancing the efficiency of their operations as well as the attractiveness of TIP. "

The inauguration was also attended by Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the MOD, Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun, Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer of Tawazun, Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi business Center of ADDED, and TIP CEO Engineer Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, in addition to a number of officials and representatives from both local and international companies operating in the defense and security sector.