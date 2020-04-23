Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Ports collaborate to accelerate economic growth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Ports have announced a collaborative plan aimed at accelerating economic growth through the exchange of information and attraction of global investors.

The scope of collaboration includes strengthening trade relations between the UAE and partner countries, supporting commercial missions and delegations abroad, in addition to encouraging foreign trade and investment through joint seminars and workshops.

Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, said that this cooperation with Abu Dhabi Ports is within the framework of the Ministry's strategy to encourage national exports, facilitate the entry of the country’s exports into new markets, and enhance coordination with various sectors and bodies inside and outside the country.

He pointed out that the increased coordination of efforts and integration of roles with Abu Dhabi Ports would enhance the ability of manufacturing companies in the country to increase their competitiveness and diversify their export markets, in addition to providing them with opportunities to build sustainable partnerships with vital commercial destinations in the world.

Captain Mohammed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Our collaboration with the Ministry of Economy reflects the strong commitment of Abu Dhabi Ports towards enabling trade and supporting the growth of the national economy. As a major contributor towards the realisation of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, we regard the exchange of information and partnering with key stakeholders leading the UAE’s economic development as one of our key priorities."

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to strengthen ties with a wide group of stakeholders, including Federal government entities, national financial institutions and trade promotion organisations, in line with the UAE’s 2021 Vision, aiming to create a sustainable knowledge-based economy.